"Bam Adebayo is like human cryptocurrency" "Austin Reaves is a better basketball player at this point than Kyle Lowry" - NBA world mercilessly slanders Miami Heat after their blowout loss against Boston Celtics in Game 4

Coming off their stellar win in Game 3, NBA fans sharpened their knives as they dragged the Miami Heat through the mud for their tragic display in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
With a 102-82 loss against the Boston Celtics in Game 4, the Heat had a nightmare of a game at TD Garden. Thanks to poor performances across the board, Miami looked out of it and in a different zone as they tried to take the lead in the series.
Going down by as many as 31 points at one stage, the end result was still easier to swallow as a late fourth-quarter run cut through the deficit.
But with another blowout loss on the books, fans were ruthless in their scrutiny as they slandered the Miami Heat on Twitter.
Overall, Game 4 was a performance Miami will try and forget.
With Victor Oladipo emerging as the only noteworthy performer on the night, the rest of the Miami roster looked completely out of sorts.
With the series tied at 2-2, the ECF will head to Miami for Game 5. While the Heat will hold homecourt advantage for two of the next three games, this outing definitely raises some concerns regarding their ability to execute.
In what is shaping to be one of the most unpredictable playoff series this season, the Miami Heat will undoubtedly make adjustments to bounce back from this blowout loss.
The Miami Heat's struggle with staying consistent
The primary issue for the Miami Heat in this ECF series has been staying consistent. Given their solid performances in Games 1 and 3, the Heat have been equally poor at producing efficiently in Games 2 and 4.
Suffering blowout losses in both cases, the Heat will need to see players other than Jimmy Butler step up and contribute. In this regard, Bam Adebayo showed promise after his stellar outing in Game 3. However, he practically disappeared from the scene in Game 4.
Similarly, Kyle Lowry's return in Game 3 was a huge boost to Miami's overall roster strength. But three points, five rebounds and two assists in a crucial game is not what one expects from a star-tier player, especially in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Considering that Butler is currently playing through a knee injury, his poor display could be excused to some extent. But the complete lack of offensive integrity from the Heat was not a good look for a title-contender at all.
Having suffered their second blowout loss in the series, the Miami Heat will have a lot of problems to address. While their defensive integrity remains solid, the side will need their offensive execution to improve in Game 5.
