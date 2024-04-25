Bam Adebayo 'likes' Kevin Durant's clapback at fan criticizing his move to Nets

Kevin Durant got into it with another fan on X, with the interaction garnering approval from Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo. The tweet that the Suns forward responded to was toward a fan who talked about throwing punches at him if he was part of his inner circle and found out about the move to join the Brooklyn Nets.

"Stop this isn't happening! In my humbled opinion though and I say this respectfully, if I was in KD's inner circle we would've came to blows if he told me he was choosing the Nets over Knicks and I'm a Sixers fan lol. It was a huge miss and legacy altering move," the fan posted.

Originally, the X user's tweet was about the report of the Phoenix Suns star saying that his family and agent preferred that he join the New York Knicks instead of the Nets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You wouldn't have did s***, everything sounds good on the internet," Durant tweeted in response.

Expand Tweet

Posted by NBA Alerts (@theNBAalert), Bam Adebayo approved how Durant responded, "liking" the tweet.

This isn't the first time a fan's comment was entertained by the two-time NBA champion as he has a reputation as one of the league's few stars who will go back and forth with a fan online.

Kevin Durant talked about his time with the Brooklyn Nets

On March 31, Kevin Durant made his return to the Nets' Barclays Center and helped the Phoenix Suns secure a 136-120 victory with a 33-point outing, along with eight assists and five rebounds.

Following the game, Durant talked about the missed potential of what he and the organization were building together due to the acquisitions of Kyrie Irving and James Harden not panning out.

"We didn't have enough time together," Durant said. "That's just it. Guys wanted to go their separate ways. We tried our hardest to, you know, salvage everything and everything together.

"We had three or four different teams (from_ when I signed here until when I left. But at the end of the day, I enjoyed coming to work, playing for, being a part of this community."

That Big Three was perceived to be the core of an intimidating team-up of All-Stars who were all capable of creating shots for themselves. However, injuries and the mercurial ways of Harden and Irving hampered the team's progress and they only managed to play in 16 games together.

During the 2021 NBA playoffs, the team reached the semifinal round when they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games. Kevin Durant and Brooklyn started strong with a 2-0 advantage but dropped the next two games. Irving's and Harden's injuries also added to their issues as Durant remained the lone star playing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback