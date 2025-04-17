Bam Adebayo stats tonight: How did Heat star fare vs Chicago in Play-In Tournament?

Bam Adebayo's Miami Heat faced the Chicago Bulls during the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Miami ended the season as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record. The winner of the do-or-die game on Wednesday will face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at State Farm Arena. The winner in Atlanta will get the eighth seed and battle the No. 1 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.
During the 2024-25 season, Adebayo played in 78 games. He averaged 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals. In 34.3 minutes per game, he shot 48.5% (35.7% from the 3-point line).
On Wednesday, Adebayo had seven points, three rebounds and two assists. In 11 minutes, he shot 2-for-6 (1-for-2 on 3-pointers). He also hit a couple of free throws.
