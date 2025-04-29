Bam Adebayo warns of Pat Riley ringing in changes in Miami after lopsided series exit

Bam Adebayo warns of changes coming to the Miami Heat in the offseason after their embarrassing four-game sweep against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Heat were no match, especially in the two games at the Kaseya Center, getting blown out by a total of 92 points.

In his postgame press conference, Adebayo told reporters that Pat Riley will be making some tough decisions to improve the Heat. Riley has been Miami's team president for 30 years, so he knows when to make changes to the roster, especially after a disappointing playoff series.

"There's going to be a lot of changes this summer," Adebayo said. "Just from my point of view, understanding how the guy with the silver hair works. Just be prepared for that."

From 2:15 onward:

Bam Adebayo had 13 points and 12 rebounds in the 138-83 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was an embarrassing performance by the Miami Heat in front of their fans at the Kaseya Center. The 55-point margin was the largest deficit in a series-clinching game in NBA history.

It was also the third-largest margin of victory in NBA playoff history, so it's probably an eye-opening result for Pat Riley and the Heat. They have a good core that includes Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins. They also have some young prospects in Nikola Jovic, Kel'el Ware and Pelle Larsson.

The Heat's season was defined by the Jimmy Butler saga, culminating in his trade to the Golden State Warriors. Butler flourished in the Bay Area, while Miami struggled and barely made it to the postseason.

Bam Adebayo has a long-term contract with Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo has a long-term contract with Miami Heat. (Photo: IMAGN)

Pat Riley has a lot of thinking to do in the offseason since they can go in two directions. The Miami Heat could continue to build around their core of Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins, or begin a rebuild and get as many assets as possible.

Herro and Adebayo have the most value in terms of trade, with the athletic big man likely more prized due to his age, size, skill and overall package as a player. However, he's signed until the 2028-29 NBA season, with a player option in his final year.

One thing the Heat has going in their favor is that they remain a free agent destination due to their weather and having no income tax. It's all about building a better team that can compete with Eastern Conference powerhouses like the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Several NBA stars are likely to become available this offseason, so the trade market is also an option.

