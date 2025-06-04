"Bam gotta leave if this happens" - Fans react to Tyler Herro reportedly qualifying for $149.7 M contract

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro is due a contract extension. After becoming an All-Star for the first time in his career, Herro is expected to sign a lucrative deal with the Heat. The 6-foot-5 guard has two years left in his four-year, $120 million contract.
Herro averaged 20 points for the fourth consecutive season. The 2022 Sixth Man of the Year appeared in 77 games, averaging 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists. The shooting guard got more scoring chances after the Heat traded Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.
With Butler gone, Herro showed he can serve as the No. 1 option for the Heat. The team made the playoffs but were swept in the first round by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
According to NBA insider Bobby Marks, Herro could sign a three-year, $149.7 million extension with the organization.
"Starting Oct. 1, Herro is eligible to tack on a three-year, $149.7 million extension to the two years ($31 million and $33 million) he has left on his contract. If no agreement is reached before Oct. 20, Herro would then be eligible to sign a four-year, $206.9 million extension next offseason," the ESPN analyst wrote.
Marks said that Tyler Herro could be eligible to sign a five-year, $380 million supermax extension if he makes the All-NBA team next season.
After this was reported, fans revealed their thoughts on Herro's potential next contract.
"Bam gotta leave if this happens," a fan said.
"150 mil for a white Bradley beal 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭" another fan commented.
"What did he ever do to deserve that," one fan said.
However, other fans think he deserves the extension.
"Not a bad day at the office for Herro," a comment read.
"Honestly he should take it," a fan said.
Tyler Herro talked about his contract extension
Tyler Herro wants to commit to the Heat in the long run. That's what he told the media during Miami's exit interview following their playoff exit.
"Basketball is why I'm here at the end of the day, I want to win and I know how badly this organization and this city wants to win. So, I would love to be here. We'll see what happens," Herro said. "If it doesn't get done in October I think we could get it done next summer, just be a little bit higher price. So we'll see."
The pressure is on the Heat to make an offer or discuss Tyler Herro's future. They could secure him for the next three seasons by signing him on a new deal before Oct. 20.
