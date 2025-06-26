"Bam to the Lakers for Knecht, Reaves and 3 first round picks": Fans erupt as Lakers and Heat reportedly explore blockbuster deal 

The NBA offseason is starting to pick up momentum following the 2025 draft, as the LA Lakers and Miami Heat, two teams with glaring needs, are engaging in trade talks, according to a report by Lakers insider Anthony Irwin of ClutchSports.

Ad

The Lakers and Heat had big trades during the season, which left a gaping hole in the rosters. In Miami, they traded away longtime star Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, while the Lakers shipped Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Irwin specified that it was Wiggins who was at the center of the trade talks, but fans were quick to share their speculations, which included All-Star center Bam Adebayo, who could fill the hole in the middle for the Lakers:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

D.A.K. @dadeasskickz LINK We don’t need nobody from the Heat but Bam 🤷🏽‍♂️

Ad

Azul 🐎💙 @ZulOffAPerc LINK Bam to the Lakers for Knecht, Reaves and 3 first round picks

Ad

👑 @Lebronin1 LINK Let’s go Bam is a Laker

Ad

Meanwhile, Heat fans quipped about LeBron James, the 40-year-old Lakers superstar, who they joked about returning to Miami, where he won his first two NBA championships:

𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 @WadexFlash LINK Lebron for Wiggins. Let’s make it happen.

Ad

𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 @HeatvsHaters LINK Welcome back, LeBron!!!

Ad

HeatFly 🔥🦅 @Heatflyy LINK Lebron returning 😈

Ad

The Lakers got bounced out in the first round of the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves, after apparent rebounding struggles due to their mostly small-ball lineup. Meanwhile, the Heat survived the Play-In Tournament and faced the top-seed Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round, only to lose via a sweep.

The two squads are looking to fill the evident weaknesses in their roster in the offseason as they look to pounce on the opportunity to compete in their respective conferences.

Ad

NBA insider believes Heat makes Andrew Wiggins most available trade piece

According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, Andrew Wiggins, a former NBA champion with the Warriors and the Heat's biggest piece in the Butler trade, is the most available trade piece in the offseason, especially for teams like the Lakers.

Aside from Wiggins, Terry Rozier, and Duncan Robinson are also expected to be traded in the offseason:

Ad

"Pat Riley is always aggressive on the summer trade market, and he will be involved in any conversations about All-Star players hitting the market. It is highly unlikely that all three of Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, and Andrew Wiggins begin the 2025-26 season on Miami's roster."

Wiggins played 17 games with the Heat last season, averaging 19.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Wherever he lands in a deal, he is expected to be an impactful player, just like what he showed in his previous teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More