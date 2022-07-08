"Banchero justified Orlando stunningly taking him No. 1 over Jabari Smith" - Skip Bayless praises Paolo Banchero going attack mode and guarding Jabari Smith in Summer League match-up

The 2022 Las Vegas Summer League kicked off with a star-studded rookie matchup between Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith. Analyst Skip Bayless kept a close eye on the game and offered his input on the showdown.

The Orlando Magic faced off against the Houston Rockets in their first game of the Summer League. Served by two of the top rookies in this year's draft, the matchup was packed with drama.

With audiences looking forward to this matchup since the draft, the two ferociously went at each other. However, Banchero and the Orlando Magic came out on top with a dominant 91-77 win.

With a huge win to start off their Summer League campaign, the Magic also saw a solid performance by the No.1 pick. Reacting to the showdown between Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith, Skip Bayless tweeted:

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless It was just the first Summer League game, but Banchero justified Orlando stunningly taking him No. 1 over Jabari Smith. He was in attack mode from the start, he asked to guard Jabari and did an excellent job on him. The threes, the passes ... early edge, Paulo. It was just the first Summer League game, but Banchero justified Orlando stunningly taking him No. 1 over Jabari Smith. He was in attack mode from the start, he asked to guard Jabari and did an excellent job on him. The threes, the passes ... early edge, Paulo.

"It was just the first Summer League game, but Banchero justified Orlando stunningly taking him No. 1 over Jabari Smith. He was in attack mode from the start, he asked to guard Jabari and did an excellent job on him. The threes, the passes ... early edge, Paulo."

Skip Bayless conveniently summed up the entirety of the matchup. Although Smith had a solid outing in his own right, Banchero looked like the dominating presence on the floor.

Notching 17 points, four rebounds and six assists, the Duke product looked composed and confident as he took over the game.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Paolo Banchero’s NBA Summer League debut!



17 Points

6 Assists

4 Rebounds

5/12 Shooting

2/3 Threes

25 Minutes



Paolo Banchero’s NBA Summer League debut! 17 Points6 Assists 4 Rebounds 5/12 Shooting2/3 Threes 25 Minutes https://t.co/18RNRGmDHq

Paolo Banchero displays his potential at Summer League

Paolo Banchero warms up before the game

Paolo Banchero shone in his Summer League debut with a stellar performance to lead the Orlando Magic to a win. He backed up the hype as the No.1 pick in the draft.

The Duke product displayed a variety of skills that made him a sight to behold. Starting off with his shooting from beyond the arc and gradually working his way into the mid-post, Banchero played with great composure.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Banchero is up to eight first quarter points on 3/3 shooting.



@NBATV | @Pp_doesit

PAOLO BANCHERO IS FEELING IT EARLYBanchero is up to eight first quarter points on 3/3 shooting. PAOLO BANCHERO IS FEELING IT EARLY 🔥Banchero is up to eight first quarter points on 3/3 shooting.🎥 @NBATV | @Pp_doesithttps://t.co/Zn2DhJrS68

Banchero's ability to pass the ball was also an impressive aspect of his game. His willingness to move the ball around and the vision to find shooters in open spots was definitely noteworthy.

The sheer range of skills he displayed paired beautifully with the way he performed on the defensive end of the floor. Singling out Smith on defense, Banchero hounded the No.3 pick in this outing.

Steve Jones Jr. @stevejones20 It appears Paolo Banchero may have circled this one vs. Jabari Smith Jr. It appears Paolo Banchero may have circled this one vs. Jabari Smith Jr. https://t.co/4igKqOeeiI

In a truly sublime performance, the Magic forward also displayed his ability to play on both ends of the floor. This may be something that Orlando can look forward to as they head into the regular-season.

As far as negatives go, there are a few to be mentioned. Paulo Banchero's rebounding numbers in the game were a little disappointing for a player of his build. Additionally, his motor and focus in the second-half dropped distinctively when compared to the first.

But considering that the sample size is only one game, it is far too early to make any lasting judgements on Banchero's potential.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far