  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jonathan Kuminga
  • "BAPTISM BY KUM" - NBA fans stunned after Jonathan Kuminga posterizes $12,000,000 Lakers star with explosive dunk

"BAPTISM BY KUM" - NBA fans stunned after Jonathan Kuminga posterizes $12,000,000 Lakers star with explosive dunk

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 13, 2025 03:16 GMT
Jonathan Kuminga started in the Golden State Warriors third preseason game. (Photo: IMAGN)
Jonathan Kuminga started in the Golden State Warriors third preseason game. (Photo: IMAGN)

For the first time this preseason, Jonathan Kuminga was part of the Golden State Warriors' starting lineup in Sunday's game against the LA Lakers. Kuminga was doing alright outside his five turnovers in the first half. Nevertheless, he had a highlight poster dunk on Jake LaRavia that got people online talking.

Ad

Midway through the second quarter, Deandre Ayton missed a lobbed pass and turned the ball over. Draymond Green grabbed the loose ball and threw a full-court pass to Kuminga.

The 23-year-old forward had revenge on his mind as he baptized LaRavia with a nasty left-handed slam. His teammates on the sidelines couldn't believe it, while some Lakers players on their bench almost stood up. The Lakers' $12 million man broke Kuminga's ankle on the previous play, so the two are now even.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's the video of the poster jam.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

NBA fans quickly commented about Jonathan Kuminga's dunk on Jake LaRavia. Some were impressed, while others pointed out the score and Kuminga's five-turnover half.

Here are some of the comments.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Jonathan Kuminga was the talk of the town in the offseason due to his contract stalemate with the Golden State Warriors. Kuminga waited for more than two months to accept a two-year, $46.8 million extension.

The move allowed the Warriors to bring in several veteran free agents like Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Seth Curry and Gary Payton II. It will be interesting to see if Kuminga remains in Golden State once he's eligible to get traded on Jan. 15. He's been linked with the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls.

Ad

Jonathan Kuminga feels at peace after uncertain offseason

Despite all the things that happened in the offseason, Jonathan Kuminga is feeling at peace with the Golden State Warriors. Kuminga opened up about his summer in an interview with Andscape's Marc J. Spears.

"I'm always at peace," Kuminga said. "I'm a peaceful guy, man. The key is the environment that I grew up in, the environment that I put myself in. There is not a bad life or a better way to live life (than) being in peace. No matter the circumstance, you've always got to work towards that peace."

Kuminga is ready to contribute to the Warriors' success and is not worried about all the rumors linking him to a possible trade. He was also thankful to his teammates, who didn't pressure him into ending the stalemate and supported him throughout the process.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications