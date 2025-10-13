"BAPTISM BY KUM" - NBA fans stunned after Jonathan Kuminga posterizes $12,000,000 Lakers star with explosive dunk

For the first time this preseason, Jonathan Kuminga was part of the Golden State Warriors' starting lineup in Sunday's game against the LA Lakers. Kuminga was doing alright outside his five turnovers in the first half. Nevertheless, he had a highlight poster dunk on Jake LaRavia that got people online talking. Midway through the second quarter, Deandre Ayton missed a lobbed pass and turned the ball over. Draymond Green grabbed the loose ball and threw a full-court pass to Kuminga. The 23-year-old forward had revenge on his mind as he baptized LaRavia with a nasty left-handed slam. His teammates on the sidelines couldn't believe it, while some Lakers players on their bench almost stood up. The Lakers' $12 million man broke Kuminga's ankle on the previous play, so the two are now even. Here's the video of the poster jam. NBA fans quickly commented about Jonathan Kuminga's dunk on Jake LaRavia. Some were impressed, while others pointed out the score and Kuminga's five-turnover half. Here are some of the comments. WindyV3 @Windy_V3LINKBAPTISM BY KUMDepresso Martini 🍸🖤 @algorithmsayshiLINKFrustration after travelling, having the ball stolen and his ankles broken in the 3 plays before it.Anthony orduna @Mvp_024LINKNasty work!Sylo Grimes @VongolaSyloLINKHe needs to start attacking the rim like this every time.Tulip Gyawali @Tulip__GyawaliLINKFrustrations after turning the ball over a billion timesKareem @AvatarReemLINKEven the lakers bench was like wtf 😂😂Jonathan Kuminga was the talk of the town in the offseason due to his contract stalemate with the Golden State Warriors. Kuminga waited for more than two months to accept a two-year, $46.8 million extension. The move allowed the Warriors to bring in several veteran free agents like Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Seth Curry and Gary Payton II. It will be interesting to see if Kuminga remains in Golden State once he's eligible to get traded on Jan. 15. He's been linked with the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls. Jonathan Kuminga feels at peace after uncertain offseasonDespite all the things that happened in the offseason, Jonathan Kuminga is feeling at peace with the Golden State Warriors. Kuminga opened up about his summer in an interview with Andscape's Marc J. Spears. &quot;I'm always at peace,&quot; Kuminga said. &quot;I'm a peaceful guy, man. The key is the environment that I grew up in, the environment that I put myself in. There is not a bad life or a better way to live life (than) being in peace. No matter the circumstance, you've always got to work towards that peace.&quot;Kuminga is ready to contribute to the Warriors' success and is not worried about all the rumors linking him to a possible trade. He was also thankful to his teammates, who didn't pressure him into ending the stalemate and supported him throughout the process.