"Baptized on easter sunday": Fans go berserk as Alperen Sengun posterizes DPOY candidate Draymond Green with vicious dunk

The playoff series between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors tipped off with a bang on Sunday. Just two minutes into Game 1, Alperen Sengun electrified the crowd at the Toyota Center with a thunderous poster dunk over Defensive Player of the Year candidate Draymond Green.

Sengun caught a crisp pass from Jalen Green and soared to the rim for a powerful one-handed slam. Draymond leapt with both arms extended, attempting to deny the Rockets’ center at the rim, but Sengun stayed composed and threw it down with authority, erupting with emotion afterward.

The moment instantly went viral, with fans flooding social media with unfiltered and passionate reactions to Alperen Sengun’s emphatic statement dunk over one of the league’s premier defenders.

"baptized on easter sunday," a fan commented.

"'DPOY' getting manhandled in the playoffs," commented another fan.

"Surprised Draymond didn't try to grab his nuts afterwards," a fan wrote.

"Defensive Player of the Year. LMAO," wrote another fan.

"Senguns gotta watch out for the chokehold the rest of the game now," a fan said.

"That’s your DPOY warriors fans?" another fan said.

Alperen Sengun delivered an outstanding performance in the opening quarter, setting the tone for the Rockets’ offense. Facing off against defensive stalwart Draymond Green, the Rockets center displayed impressive poise and sharp decision-making throughout the period.

Sengun led all Rockets players in scoring during the first quarter and was a dominant force on the boards. In just 9:18 minutes of action, he recorded eight points on 4 of 8 shooting and grabbed six rebounds, establishing himself as a key presence on both ends of the floor.

