“Barack Obama ain’t got them h*es like that”: Charlamagne tha God reacts to Ayesha Curry’s viral Steph Curry "disrespect" with Michelle Obama analogy

Ayesha Curry sparked debate after admitting that Stephen Curry’s stardom has, at times, overshadowed her own personal growth. The topic made its way to Charlamagne tha God’s show on Friday, where he weighed in on Ayesha's viral remarks and drew a comparison with Michelle Obama.

On The Breakfast Club morning show, Charlamagne and his co-hosts broke down Ayesha Curry’s remarks from her Call Her Daddy podcast appearance. At first, Charlamagne showed support, saying that he could relate to and understand where she was coming from.

"Well, you know, first of all, Ayesha doesn’t deserve any disrespect for her feelings, okay? Because she was asked the question," Charlamagne said (1:21 onwards). "That’s how it impacted her. I totally understand."

Ayesha Curry received flak for her statement after insinuating that Curry was supposed to be a "high school basketball coach" and not a basketball star. She further claimed that sports fans are "ruthless" and she wasn't ready for this kind of exposure.

Charlamagne empathized with her comments and referenced Michelle Obama while offering his views on the viral remark.

"Some people will say to them, damn, we wouldn't even know you if it wasn't for Steph Curry. We wouldn't know you if it wasn't for Barack Obama," Charlamagne said.

"Sound to me. She wasn't expecting all these w**res ... all of this that comes with being married to the to probably to me, the top three greatest basketball player of all time."

Continuing his analogy, Charlmagne claimed that Ayesha had it different from Michelle Obama.

"Ayesha needs to be somewhere where she can discuss this ... Barack ain't got them h*es like that," he added.

Ayesha Curry on her relationship with Stephen Curry: "Our relationship always comes first"

Although their relationship is often scrutinized, Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, have continued to blossom together. Despite Ayesha's comments on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the reality TV star has been a huge supporter of Curry and his career.

In February, she opened up about her relationship with Curry, offering an insight into their relationship.

"I think for us, our relationship always comes first," she said. "Then we're parents. And that works for us because then you have two happy people raising the kids in the house. So the family sector in our lives always comes first."

Tying the knot in 2011, Curry and Ayesha are one of the power couples in the NBA and share four kids.

