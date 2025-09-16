"Bark the darnedest things": Draymond Green holds nothing back in fiery response to ex-NBA champ’s harsh criticism

Throughout his NBA career, Draymond Green has faced more than his fair share of criticism. Recently, the veteran forward sounded off on remarks connected to one of his primary ventures outside of basketball. In recent years, Green has joined the path of many current and former players by breaking into the podcasting world. Alongside former Golden State Warriors star Baron Davis, he breaks down all things in and around the league. Among the many former players who have had success podcasting is Stephen Jackson. However, he made some bold remarks regarding this career choice. While on &quot;All the Smoke,&quot; he stated that current players can't have success doing both at the same time. &quot;I ain't seen nobody be successful doing it yet,&quot; Jackson said. &quot;They success in the media space but I'm talking on the court and podcasting.&quot; Someone tried to argue Green as an example of doing well in both, but the former champion quickly dismissed the notion. &quot;His role is super limited,&quot; Jackson continued. &quot;He's not the guy on the team, the go-to guy, the star.&quot; BASKETBALL ON 𝕏 @BASKETBALLonXLINKStephen Jackson throws shade at Draymond Green @Money23Green Stephen Jackson said he’s never seen someone be successful with both a podcast and on the court Draymond Green’s name was mentioned, and Jackson said, “His role is super limited in what he has to do&quot; [viaDraymond Green did not sit by and let these remarks go without a response. He took to Threads Monday night to give his thoughts on Jackson trying to diminish his success. &quot;These guys bark the darnedest things… Sometimes you forget they once had a chance to be more,&quot; Green wrote. Post by @money23green View on ThreadsDraymond Green weighs in on Warriors' ongoing offseason saga At last year's trade deadline, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors received massive reinforcements by acquiring Jimmy Butler. Though the franchise is eager to contend in its short window, it's been a quiet offseason for them. The Warriors have made minimal moves, largely due to forward Jonathan Kuminga. He is a restricted free agent, and the two sides have been unable to work out a deal. Because of this, countless players are reportedly waiting to ink deals with Golden State. While answering fans' questions on Threads, Draymond Green was asked about the ongoing talks with Kuminga. He stated that the business side of things can get tricky, but still expects some form of resolution to come about. &quot;Negotiations are rarely easy, but they usually get done in the end,&quot; Green wrote. Post by @warriorstalk View on ThreadsPer the latest developments, Kuminga and the Warriors are still at odds on an extension. Golden State's latest offer was a three-year deal worth just over $75 million, but the former No. 7 pick declined.