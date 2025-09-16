  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Draymond Green
  • "Bark the darnedest things": Draymond Green holds nothing back in fiery response to ex-NBA champ’s harsh criticism

"Bark the darnedest things": Draymond Green holds nothing back in fiery response to ex-NBA champ’s harsh criticism

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Sep 16, 2025 14:23 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Draymond Green holds nothing back in fiery response to ex-NBA champ (Source: Imagn)

Throughout his NBA career, Draymond Green has faced more than his fair share of criticism. Recently, the veteran forward sounded off on remarks connected to one of his primary ventures outside of basketball.

Ad

In recent years, Green has joined the path of many current and former players by breaking into the podcasting world. Alongside former Golden State Warriors star Baron Davis, he breaks down all things in and around the league.

Among the many former players who have had success podcasting is Stephen Jackson. However, he made some bold remarks regarding this career choice. While on "All the Smoke," he stated that current players can't have success doing both at the same time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I ain't seen nobody be successful doing it yet," Jackson said. "They success in the media space but I'm talking on the court and podcasting."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Someone tried to argue Green as an example of doing well in both, but the former champion quickly dismissed the notion.

"His role is super limited," Jackson continued. "He's not the guy on the team, the go-to guy, the star."
Ad
Ad

Draymond Green did not sit by and let these remarks go without a response. He took to Threads Monday night to give his thoughts on Jackson trying to diminish his success.

"These guys bark the darnedest things… Sometimes you forget they once had a chance to be more," Green wrote.
Ad

Draymond Green weighs in on Warriors' ongoing offseason saga

At last year's trade deadline, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors received massive reinforcements by acquiring Jimmy Butler. Though the franchise is eager to contend in its short window, it's been a quiet offseason for them.

The Warriors have made minimal moves, largely due to forward Jonathan Kuminga. He is a restricted free agent, and the two sides have been unable to work out a deal. Because of this, countless players are reportedly waiting to ink deals with Golden State.

Ad

While answering fans' questions on Threads, Draymond Green was asked about the ongoing talks with Kuminga. He stated that the business side of things can get tricky, but still expects some form of resolution to come about.

"Negotiations are rarely easy, but they usually get done in the end," Green wrote.

Per the latest developments, Kuminga and the Warriors are still at odds on an extension. Golden State's latest offer was a three-year deal worth just over $75 million, but the former No. 7 pick declined.

About the author
Kevin McCormick

Kevin McCormick

Twitter icon

Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.

Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.

Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.

Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.

Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kevin McCormick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications