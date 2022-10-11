"People still find a way to say negative things about them" - Former NBA champion wants fans to be more appreciative of LeBron James

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were one of main topics discussed on the most recent "Club Shay Shay" podcast. It is hosted by NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe. Matt Barnes was the guest. Barnes is an NBA Champion, NBA Analyst, and co-host of the "All the Smoke" podcast. On the show, they talked about a variety of topics and the current state of the NBA.

Barnes and Sharpe talked about the Lakers' expectations and James' legacy. Barnes feels that James is not as appreciated as his accomplishments should warrant.

If you have watched any basketball since the beginning of LeBron James' career, there have been constant comparisons to other players. Fans and the media are always looking for ways to try to take away from James' accomplishments.

"I wish people took more time to understand what we're witnessing instead of critiquing all the time. Like to see what he's doing is just unbelievable. And with me being a student of the game and a fan of the game and a fan of him, I just wish people would appreciate what he's doing more because it's not gonna happen that much longer," Matt Barnes said.

"And I think too often we are so caught up in disrespecting or being negative towards people instead of appreciating greatness."

LeBron James' greatness over time

On the show, Barnes and Sharpe discussed how dominant LeBron James has been over the years. James is entering his 20th season and still performing at a high level. Barnes even stated how James has spent half of his life in the NBA and how that has not been appreciated.

He entered the league at 18 years old. He will be 37 years old when this season starts. He has spent his entire adult life entertaining NBA fans, and this came with some pretty high expectations, which he has lived up to.

Sharpe made the point during the show that, no matter how good of a game James had, there will be someone saying Michael Jordan would have done better. He points to James averaging over 25 points per game for 18 straight seasons, which is an NBA record. Most players retire far short of 20 years in the league, and those who are around that long show a lot of physical decline. LeBron James has been a major exception to that rule.

The interview went well and touched on a variety of topics. With Barnes being a Lakers fan and Sharpe being a James fan, they were able to really share in a fun breakdown on the potential of the upcoming season and what it's like watching James, who may be the greatest player of all time.

