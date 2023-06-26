Baron Davis says Jeremy Lin couldn't even shower during height of 'Linsanity'

During a recent appearance on the Bootleg Kev podcast, former NBA guard Baron Davis discussed what it was like for Jeremy Lin during the height of 'Linsanity'.

The undrafted point guard took the NBA by storm after being given a 10-day contract to help fill in for Baron Davis. He ended up becoming one of the most compelling stories in NBA history.

However, according to Baron Davis, the Linsanity movement did create some issues for the New York Knicks locker room.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My locker was next to Jeremy Lin's," Baron Davis said. "It wasn't cracking. My locker is here. Jeremy Lin locker is here. And there are 150 media in the locker room.

"Jeremy Lin had the whole team changing in the f----- shower wherever we could. You couldn't be in that locker room. They had to move him from the locker room. Whatever interview he had, it had to be a press conference."

Davis continued

"Me and (Mike) D'Antoni used to call Jeremy Lin Angeles in the Outfield. Because Jeremy Lin was there to help me to get back to playing. So, I needed another week...Melo was carrying the team, and we were struggling, dude. We were losing by six, losing by four. And it was all due to the fact that we didn't have a point guard.

"Jeremy Lin was so big. He was bigger than Melo - media-wise. So it did become a little like 'we can't live in this.' But, I think it did create a little tension in the way we played. Because it's still Melo's team."

Lin played 35 games for the New York Knicks, averaging 14.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 32% from the deep.

Did Derrick Rose have a Jeremy Lin-like impact at Knicks?

Lin has long since left the New York Knicks. However, Derrick Rose has been one of the Knickerbockers' point guards in recent years, providing a reliable veteran presence off the bench for Tom Thibodeau's team.

Unfortunately, Rose is likely to leave the New York Knicks this summer, with Adam Wells of Bleacher Report postulating the Milwaukee Bucks as an ideal landing spot for the former MVP.

"If there's an early favorite to sign Rose, the Milwaukee Bucks make a lot of sense. They had at least some interest in him leading up to the trade deadline in February, according to longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, but no deal came together at the time.

"Adding Rose into that mix wouldn't be a bad move for a Bucks team that seems unlikely to make any big moves this summer, especially if they are able to re-sign Khris Middleton after he declined his $40.4 million player option for next season."

Rose never had a Lin-like run for the New York Knicks but has rebuilt his career with the Eastern Conference team. He's now expected to join a contending roster as he seeks to add a ring.

Poll : 0 votes