  Barstool President explains his animosity for LeBron James: "Hate his guts"

Barstool President explains his animosity for LeBron James: "Hate his guts"

By Arian Kashyap
Modified May 16, 2025 12:32 GMT
LeBron James during an NBA game, Barstool President Dave Portnoy at an NCAA game
LeBron James during an NBA game, Barstool President Dave Portnoy at an NCAA game (image credits: Imagn)

Barstool President Dave Portnoy is not a fan of LA Lakers star LeBron James. The social media personality explained his animosity towards the former Cavaliers icon, claiming it was nothing personal but rather due to his love for James' rivals.

During a Thursday episode of the 'Club Shay Shay' podcast, Dave Portnoy was seen discussing various subjects with host Shannon Sharpe, including his hostility towards LeBron James. Portnoy was explaining that none of his comments were racially or maliciously motivated, and used LeBron James as an example (1:55):

"If the outside world is going to take what I say and just make it a race issue, it's not. I f*cking hate LeBron," he announced, much to Sharpe's surprise. "I f*cking hate LeBron, because you know what, Celtics, LeBron was a f*cking heated rivalry.
"You know who hated LeBron more than I did? KG, Rondo. So, yes, I f*cking hate his guts and that’s a rivalry thing."

Portnoy's statements towards LeBron stemmed from his discussion with Shannon Sharpe about the rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. The Barstool president, who is a Clark fan, explained how he received hate for siding with the Hawkeyes star, with many claiming that he supported her due to racial reasons.

LeBron James once opened up about hating Boston due to "racist" fans

During a July 15, 2022, episode of 'The Shop,' LA Lakers star LeBron James opened up on the city and fans he hated going up against. The episode featured the likes of actor Daniel Kaluuya and Manchester United/Aston Villa star Marcus Rashford, as James explained that Boston had the worst fans.

Questioned by a co-host on why he "hated" Boston, the former Miami Heat star expressed:

"Cause they racist as f*ck. They will say anything, and it' fine, it's my life, I've been dealing with it my whole life. I don't mind it, like I hear it. If I hear somebody like close by, I'll check 'em real quick, I move on to the game ... I mean I got a beer thrown at me leaving the game," he said. (From 22:05 onwards)
The animosity stems from the King's stint in the Eastern Conference, where he often travelled to Boston during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Edited by John Maxwell
