Barstool President explains his animosity for LeBron James: "Hate his guts"

Barstool President Dave Portnoy is not a fan of LA Lakers star LeBron James. The social media personality explained his animosity towards the former Cavaliers icon, claiming it was nothing personal but rather due to his love for James' rivals.
During a Thursday episode of the 'Club Shay Shay' podcast, Dave Portnoy was seen discussing various subjects with host Shannon Sharpe, including his hostility towards LeBron James. Portnoy was explaining that none of his comments were racially or maliciously motivated, and used LeBron James as an example (1:55):
"If the outside world is going to take what I say and just make it a race issue, it's not. I f*cking hate LeBron," he announced, much to Sharpe's surprise. "I f*cking hate LeBron, because you know what, Celtics, LeBron was a f*cking heated rivalry.
"You know who hated LeBron more than I did? KG, Rondo. So, yes, I f*cking hate his guts and that’s a rivalry thing."
Portnoy's statements towards LeBron stemmed from his discussion with Shannon Sharpe about the rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. The Barstool president, who is a Clark fan, explained how he received hate for siding with the Hawkeyes star, with many claiming that he supported her due to racial reasons.
LeBron James once opened up about hating Boston due to "racist" fans
During a July 15, 2022, episode of 'The Shop,' LA Lakers star LeBron James opened up on the city and fans he hated going up against. The episode featured the likes of actor Daniel Kaluuya and Manchester United/Aston Villa star Marcus Rashford, as James explained that Boston had the worst fans.
Questioned by a co-host on why he "hated" Boston, the former Miami Heat star expressed:
"Cause they racist as f*ck. They will say anything, and it' fine, it's my life, I've been dealing with it my whole life. I don't mind it, like I hear it. If I hear somebody like close by, I'll check 'em real quick, I move on to the game ... I mean I got a beer thrown at me leaving the game," he said. (From 22:05 onwards)
The animosity stems from the King's stint in the Eastern Conference, where he often travelled to Boston during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat.
