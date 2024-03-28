"Basketball is becoming baseball": NBA's 3-point shooting explosion illustrated leaves fans lamenting good times

There's no denying that the 3-point shot is the most valuable offensive option in the league due to how it easily changes momentum in the NBA. However, that wasn't always the case as players back in the day would choose to go for the two-point shot. Interestingly, Hoop Atlas compared the field goals made during the 2003-04 season and the 2023-24 season.

From the display, the 2000s era of NBA basketball saw the game being played through varying shots. The offensive process was balanced when it came to perimeter shotmaking while the looks from under the basket garnered the most attempts.

Compared to how the game is played today, most of a team's shot attempts have been boiled down to converting on 3-point field goals and shots near the free-throw line. In response to the tweet, several NBA fans voiced their longing for how the game used to be played back then.

"Basketball is becoming baseball ... and that ain't a great thing."

With sharpshooters such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Trae Young and even Damian Lillard, their 3-point shotmaking has forced the entire league to adjust how foul calls are called and how defenses should be set. Evidently, it has led to the game being played at a quicker pace compared to how it was in past seasons.

NBA League Wide 3-Point Percentage in the 2000s era and the 2020s era

Back in the 2000s era of the NBA, players attempted 15.7 attempts per game and made 5.6 shots from 3-point range on average. The average from beyond the arc was 35.6%.

However, the numbers vary immensely when compared to today's era. Nowadays, NBA players are attempting 34.6 attempts per game and converting 12.5 shots on each shot attempt. Across the league, the 3-point shooting percentage is 36.1%.

Moreover, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry leads all players in total shots made from beyond the arc at 318. Meanwhile, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic comes in at second with 244.

Interestingly, Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen is the leading 3-point shooter with the most efficient clip this season at 47.8%. Additionally, Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard is in second place, shooting threes at 45.4%.

When it comes to teams in general, the Boston Celtics lead the league in 3-pointers made at 1,195, and they are shooting at an efficient rate of 39.0%.