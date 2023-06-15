After eight seasons of playing in the league, Nikola Jokic is finally an NBA champion. Not only did he win his first ring, but Jokic also helped the Denver Nuggets win their first title in their first Finals appearance.

The two-time league MVP can now be considered among the greatest players of all time to suit up for the Nuggets.

While everyone is celebrating Denver's first NBA title in franchise history, Nikola Jokic seemingly isn't exactly too thrilled about their victory. Memes of the "Joker" wanting to go home after winning the championship are currently trending on social media.

These memes may come off as a joke, but apparently, those assumptions of him seem to be true.

During a recent interview with the Serbian international, 'NBA Today' host Malika Andrews asked the Nuggets superstar about what it felt like for him to win his first ring and be crowned the Finals MVP.

Jokic stated that he wasn't sure how to feel about things. He said that he could've in fact done way better. The "Joker" knows he's good at basketball but it isn't exactly the only thing going for him in life:

"I really don't know," Jokic said. "I think I can be much better. But you still need to sacrifice yourself. Basketball is not the main thing in my life. It’s something that I’m good at."

Looking at Nikola Jokic's Finals stats

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

Just like the last two seasons, Nikola Jokic has carried the Denver Nuggets to success. However, what makes this year different is the fact they finally won championship gold. If they didn't have Jokic by their side, it's safe to say they could've lost the 2023 NBA Finals, let alone even make it to the Finals.

Jokic has undoubtedly been the Nuggets' best player throughout the regular and postseason. What seems to amaze everyone is the fact that he was able to keep his game consistent in his first-ever Finals appearance.

Jokic averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. His dominant figures are what made Jokic win the Finals MVP award. He had a couple of triple-double outings as well, in Games 1 and 3 respectively.

Then in Game 2, Nikola had a huge 40-point double-double despite falling to the Miami Heat on the night.

As Nikola Jokic said in his interview with Malika Andrews, he knows he's good at basketball and proved to the NBA world just how dominant he really is.

