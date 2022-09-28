“Basketball is my sanctuary…I’m just trying to come over here and help them win” – 5X NBA All-Star shows his commitment to winning a championship with the Clippers and hopes to bring out the 'big dog' in him

The Los Angeles Clippers have become a popular pick to contend in the Western Conference this year. Veteran John Wall hopes that he can be the missing piece to get the team over the hump. Throughout the last couple of seasons, the Clippers have impressed with their play on the court, especially in the playoffs.

Throughout the 2021-22 season, Los Angeles dealt with a number of injuries to players such as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. That didn't stop the organization from making a number of strategic trades in preparation of a hopefully big 2022-23 campaign. The team went out and acquired veterans such as Norman Powell and Robert Covington at the NBA trade deadline. One of their biggest additions was signing John Wall this summer, a move that could pay off in a big way for the team.

Speaking recently to the Los Angeles Clippers media, Wall talked about how excited he is to return to the basketball court after rehabbing a previous Achilles injury prior. The veteran guard talked about how he's willing to play any role for the team and "help them win."

“Basketball is my sanctuary, when I step between those four lines...I think I’m a better man, a better person, I’m a better father and whatever my role is on this team, I’m just trying to come over here and help them win.”

Los Angeles Times @latimes “Basketball is my sanctuary, when I step between those four lines,” John Wall said Monday. “I think I’m a better man, a better person, I’m a better father and whatever my role is on this team, I’m just trying to come over here and help them win.” latimes.com/sports/clipper… “Basketball is my sanctuary, when I step between those four lines,” John Wall said Monday. “I think I’m a better man, a better person, I’m a better father and whatever my role is on this team, I’m just trying to come over here and help them win.” latimes.com/sports/clipper…

John Wall looks to make noise with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022-23

John Wall hopes to make a splash with the Los Angeles Clippers

It's been a remarkable journey for John Wall over the last couple of seasons. After dealing with off-the-court issues, as well as an Achilles injury, Wall is looking to finally hit the ground running once again with his new team.

Wall has the tools to provide a serious spark for this veteran roster. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy, Wall can step in and become a crucial piece of the puzzle for the team moving forward. The Clippers have already started to generate some buzz around the league as a popular "sleeper" pick to make a run in the Western Conference.

It's well deserved, as the team has built an intriguing roster that should be a tough opponent on both sides of the floor. In his last season of play during his time with the Houston Rockets, Wall went on to post averages of 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 40.4% from the field.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far