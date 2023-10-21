"Bathing suit I had when I was 14": NBA fans roast Bucks' leaked 2023-24 city edition jerseys

NBA fans were not kind to the Milwaukee Bucks's newly-released city edition Jerseys. The blue uniforms with the light green freckle effect did not impress many online fans. The City Edition jerseys will feature in the new 2023-24 season. New jerseys are always a hit-and-miss case, and judging by the online reactions, the Bucks may have missed.

City Edition jerseys were first introduced in 2017. The jerseys are a collaboration between the NBA and Nike and are meant to celebrate the culture and tradition of each city. Furthermore, the NBA aims for the City Edition to be a special connection with the fans. It is yet to be seen if the Bucks' new take on the edition will slowly grow on fans.

Despite mixed fan reactions over the years, particularly on the launch day, the City Edition jerseys have been widely popular on the market, contributing to significant merchandise sales across the league. Other NBA teams that have recently released their City Editions include the Sacramento Kings and the New York Knicks. Every team is expected to have the gear.

The Milwaukee Bucks are different heading into the season

The Milwaukee Bucks' new pairing of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard had their first debut on Sunday, October 15.

They played together in a 108-97 preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers, with Giannis garnering 16 points and eight rebounds in 15 minutes of playing time. Lillard added 14 points, three assists and four steals in 22 minutes of playing time.

The Bucks' third star Khris Middleton did not play in the game.

The duo appeared to have great chemistry, almost instantly.

Regarding the pairing, Giannis told reporters:

"I feel like it's like a little version of me. A guard version. Quiet. Goes about his business. Takes care of his family. Shows up. Practices really hard. Helps his teammates when he needs to be vocal."

Their next showing which also featured Middleton was on Sunday, October 21 in a 124-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. For the first time in the preseason, Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin was able to field his desired starting lineup. The lineup, consisting of Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be the main core going into the regular season.

While they only shared the floor for three minutes of the game, it was good practice to get a feel of the full squad.

While the focus has been on the Bucks’ star duo of Giannis and Lillard, Friday’s game offered fans the chance to see how the rest of the roster has shaped up.

Three-time All-Star Khris Middleton made his preseason debut during Friday's game. He said:

“It was good. It was a good first run. Felt fine, felt great. Wish I got more minutes, but I’ll get there,” Middleton told reporters after the game.

Coach Griffin has made it his target for the Bucks to be more aggressive on defense this season. They will be going away from the offensive-minded game utilized by former head coach Mike Budenholzer.