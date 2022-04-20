"They couldn't defeat LeBron without KD" - Skip Bayless wants to see more from Steph Curry as playoffs progress, highlights his past failures

Analyst Skip Bayless voiced his opinion that he isn't buying into Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors' success. He argued that Curry needs to show this level of dominance in more important games, stating:

"Steph Curry needs to show me more as the games get bigger and bigger in the post-season. ... after Steph and company failed so miserably in games 5, 6 and 7 of the 2016 finals, go look at Steph's numbers, they were pathetic, they were egregious."

Bayless argued that the Warriors needed Kevin Durant in order to overcome LeBron James after the 2016 finals, stating:

"Draymond goes crying into the parking lot after they blew the 3-1 lead and lost Game 7 at home, and the whole contingent boards a private plane and flies all the way across the country. ... and they went there to recruit Kevin Durant, because they couldn't defeat LeBron without KD."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"Last night Steph backed it up, Vintage Steph. But I need to see it when the games get bigger. Steph's never quite backed it up in the postseason. I need to see more before I start buying stock in the Golden State Warriors." — @RealSkipBayless

On the stock scale of 1-10 for Golden State, I will buy a 1. Denver is just no match. This tells me next to nothing because it's too easy for the Death Lineup to destroy Jokic or bust.

Steph Curry came off the bench for the first two games of their series against the Denver Nuggets and scored 34 points in about 23 minutes last night.

While all of this is impressive, the Warriors are going up against a watered-down Nuggets team. The Nuggets don't have Jamal Murray or Michael Porter Jr., so Golden State still has a lot to prove.

The Warriors have been on a roll as of late. They closed the regular-season on a high, with Jordan Poole having a breakout month in March and Klay Thompson returning to form.

Golden State finished third in the Western Conference and dominated their first two games against the Denver Nuggets. Jordan Poole has carried his exceptional regular-season performance into the post-season, and is already breaking records.

StatMuse @statmuse Jordan Poole in Game 2:



29 PTS

5 REB

8 AST

10-16 FG

5-10 3P



His 59 points through two games only trails Wilt Chamberlain in Warriors playoff history. Jordan Poole in Game 2:29 PTS5 REB8 AST10-16 FG5-10 3PHis 59 points through two games only trails Wilt Chamberlain in Warriors playoff history. https://t.co/I8nyUJMcsH

The Golden State Warriors are up 2-0 against the Nuggets and meet them in Denver on Thursday.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are an enigma

Steph Curry, left, and Klay Thompson, right.

Caesars Sportsbook rates the Golden State Warriors odds to win the Championship at +575.

Even though not many fans consider the Warriors to be a top-tier contender, only the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns hold greater title odds.

The start to the post-season has been a dream for the Warriors, but they have a long way to go if they want to capture another Larry O'Brien championship trophy.

