"Be educated about it" - Kendrick Perkins goes off on Michael Porter Jr.'s viral comments on brother Jontay's betting violations

Michael Porter Jr.’s comments about gambling and rigging player props have caused a social media storm. Last week, the Brooklyn Nets forward opened up about his young brother Jontay Porter’s gambling issues. On the Thursday edition of the “One Night with Steiny,” Porter mentioned how he could get his “homies rich” by manipulating player props.

Ad

Kendrick Perkins, on his “Road Trippin” podcast with fellow former NBA player Channing Frye and co-host Allie Clifton, did not hold back.

(1:55 mark)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Coming on to address your brother’s situation, that he’s probably going to jail. If you’re gonna address it, at least be educated about it.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Trending

Michael Porter Jr. told Aaron “Steiny” Steinberg about how some NBA players could help their friends get money. According to MPJ, he could ask “his homies” to bet $10,000 on the under for points or rebounds prop before faking an injury so they could get paid.

Perkins ripped Porter for the take because a spike in betting would lead to authorities noticing the irregularity. Unless Porter’s friends were consistent high-stakes bettors, the sudden surge would easily be detected.

Ad

MPJ's suggestion is exactly how investigators eventually caught Jontay Porter. After multiple bettors won large amounts by betting the under on Jontay's production, authorities uncovered the former Toronto Raptors center's violations.

The younger Porter has been banned for life from the NBA after the results of the probe came out. He is reportedly facing 41 to 50 months of prison time if convicted of felony charges.

For Kendrick Perkins, Michael Porter Jr. should get his facts right before addressing his brother’s issues and sports betting. The former NBA champ wanted MPJ to focus more on becoming a franchise player for the Nets instead of concerning himself with those issues without research.

Ad

Channing Frye urges Michael Porter Jr.’s PR team to get Nets star off podcasts

Channing Frye, Kendrick Perkins' co-host, was just as candid about Michael Porter Jr.’s recent comments about gambling. The former Cleveland Cavaliers center said to his co-hosts:

(1:01 mark)

“We gotta get him off podcasts. He needs a timeout. His PR team needs to say, ‘Hey, man, we get what you’re trying to say, but it ain’t coming out right. … You gotta take the drink out of his hand and give him some water.”

Ad

Michael Porter Jr. has a podcast called “Curious Mike,” where he intends to be open and honest about things. He said a week ago that he created the podcast to have an avenue where he or his guests could be judgment-free.

Only time will tell if he continues or stays off the mic, just as Channing Frye wants him to do.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.