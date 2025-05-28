"Be happy you’re even in the league" - NBA fans react to Jaxson Hayes' reported disgruntlement after playoff snub 

After the LA Lakers parted ways with Anthony Davis, Jaxson Hayes wound up seeing an uptick in usage as the team looked for rim protection and size in the paint.
While Hayes averaged19.5 minutes per game in the regular season, his most since the 2021-22 season with New Orleans, he then averaged just 7.5 minutes per game in LA's first-round series with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
According to ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin, Hayes wasn't happy with his lack of minutes, and the situation could lead to the Lakers parting ways with the big man this summer.
According to his sources, there is a "outside chance" of Hayes returning, next season, but, with the team looking to bring in a starting big man, it is unsure of whether a full-time demotion will be problematic. Irwin said:
"He wasn't thrilled about his role disappearing in the postseason and the money he lost as his minutes dwindled. From the Lakers' perspective, they're weighing Redick losing faith in him, how he might handle them bringing in his replacement or the inevitable demotion he'd be in line for this summer.”
Jaxson Hayes, of course, is set to hit free agency after exercising a player option for the 2024-25 season. While a team-friendly deal would certainly give LA a capable big man off the bench, if his reaction to his minutes dwindling in the postseason is any indication, Hayes isn't interested in playing sporadic minutes.
In response to the news, NBA fans were quick to react, with some using Jaxson Hayes' 2021 domestic violence case against him.
Plenty of others criticized Jaxson Hayes' production:
Looking at the latest surrounding the LA Lakers' pursuit of a starting center amid reports of Jaxson Hayes being disgruntled
After a first-round elimination at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, it's been no secret that the LA Lakers will look to target a starting center this summer.
The big question, of course, is who LA will target, and what pieces it'll have to give up in order to facilitate a potential trade.
This summer, several notable names such as Brook Lopez, Clint Capela, Myles Turner, and Steven Adams are all set to hit unrestricted free agency.
Of course, thanks to the NBA's new CBA, front offices have to be mindful when it comes to signing players.
While going all-in on a player in free agency may seem like a win-now move, the penalties are shaking up the way teams build their rosters.
As such, if LA doesn't outright sign an unrestricted free agent, don't be surprised if we see a sign-and-trade happen.
