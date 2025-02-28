"Be That Same Guy on a deep playoff run" - Skip Bayless offers backhanded compliment to Steph Curry after 50-burger

Steph Curry erupted for a season-high 56 points on Thursday against the Orlando Magic. The two-time MVP carried the Golden State Warriors to a 121-115 come-from-behind win, going 16-for-25 shooting, including 12-for-19 from deep. Curry hit key shots late in the game to seal the win.

After the game, Skip Bayless reacted to Curry’s performance:

“What a night for Steph. Now I want to see him be That Same Guy on a deep playoff run, especially late in games.”

Over the years, the veteran sports talk show host has been critical of the Golden State Warriors franchise cornerstone. In December last year, he claimed that Hall of Fame Reggie Miller was more clutch than Curry. In late January 2025, Bayless insisted that “LeBron is better at 40 than Steph is at 36.”

In a past episode of The Skip Bayless Show, the host also claimed that Curry needed Kevin Durant to win the 2017 and 2018 championships. Bayless does not think the Warriors' point guard should be in the top 10 list of the best players in NBA history.

However, Bayless was right to give props to Steph Curry for his performance against the Orlando Magic. The All-Star starter was particularly impressive in the third quarter when he scored 22 points to outscore the Magic by himself. Curry dragged his team from a 66-52 halftime deficit to a 92-87 lead by the end of the third quarter.

Fans react to Skip Bayless’ tweet after Steph Curry dropped 56 points on Thursday against Orlando

Skip Bayless’ tweet after Steph Curry erupted for 56 points against the Orlando Magic promptly gained traction. Fans reacted to his comments:

“it's 2025, ni**a.

“you still tweeting like it's 2016.”

One fan said:

“This ni**a is still using 2020 arguments”

Another fan added:

“Skip, this argument died years ago the same as your career no go to sleep.”

@g12_lj continued:

“Not happening he missing the playoffs for the 4th time in the last 6 years”

@mvp30_curry reacted:

“Now I get why LeBron fans hate you so much old man”

Most fans blasted the veteran analyst for his take after the 2025 All-Star MVP exploded for 56 points against the Orlando Magic. Steph Curry has shown he is built for the big moments over the years.

In 2022, he led the Golden State Warriors to the championship against the Boston Celtics. Curry ended up winning the NBA Finals MVP on the night. A few months ago, Curry shot Team USA to a gold medal finish in France with a string of late-game heroics.

