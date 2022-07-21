“Be trustworthy in big games, be in the conversation for third team All-NBA” - Zach Lowe outlines what former All-NBA player needs to do for the Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden has been touted by NBA analyst Zach Lowe to make an impact in the upcoming campaign. Harden had a horrific first six months in Philly, especially in the postseason as he was bothered by a hamstring injury.

On ESPN's morning show Get Up, NBA analyst Zach Lowe spoke about how the 76ers don't neccesarily need Harden to be in the MVP conversation. Zach Lowe believes that because of the presence of Joel Embiid, Harden needs to play at an All-Star level.

"I do think he's going to have a good year if he's healthy and that hamstring is ready to go. I think the days of MVP candidate James Harden, first team All-NBA, top-five James Harden, I think that's done. But you know what, the 76ers have an MVP candidate, they have a top-five player - Joel Embiid.

"All they need for James Harden to do is be a legit All-Star, be trustworthy in big games, be in the conversation for third team All-NBA. I think that's totally on the table for James Harden, he's still that good when he's engaged and he's healthy," Zach Lowe said.

Harden recently put pen to paper on a two-year deal which will earn him north of $65 million. The guard took a paycut so that the Philadelphia 76ers can surround him and Embiid with better players. They now have more maneuvarability with their cap space due to Harden's reduced salary.

Is Zach Lowe right about James Harden?

James Harden is still a very good player in the NBA. If he gets his hamstring right and can stay healthy, then he could very well be in the MVP conversation, let alone be an All-Star in the upcoming season.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Harden is one of 3 players ever with 3,000 points in the postseason and no NBA championship ring.



Most Playoff Points Without NBA Title - NBA History

4,761 Karl Malone

3,623 Elgin Baylor

3,191 James Harden Harden is one of 3 players ever with 3,000 points in the postseason and no NBA championship ring.Most Playoff Points Without NBA Title - NBA History4,761 Karl Malone3,623 Elgin Baylor3,191 James Harden https://t.co/x7N9n61uvM

Last season with a hamstring injury, Harden lost the ability to go past his primary defender. What was a fast first step that he could use to blow through players no longer existed due to the hamstring problems he has developed over the last couple of years.

Despite these problems, Harden still averaged 22 points, 10.3 assists and 7 rebounds during the regular season as he recorded 11 triple-doubles and 42 double-doubles. In the postseason, there have been glimpses of Harden from the Houston Rockets, especially in Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors and Game 4 against the Miami Heat.

StatMuse @statmuse James Harden with Sixers



First 4 games: Since:

27 PPG 20 PPG

59 FG% 36 FG%

50 3P% 30 3P%



He has as many turnovers as field goals in his last 5 games. James Harden with Sixers First 4 games: Since:27 PPG 20 PPG59 FG% 36 FG%50 3P% 30 3P%He has as many turnovers as field goals in his last 5 games. https://t.co/wscCqDDrym

However, with Embiid also nursing injuries to his face and thumb, the Philadelphia 76er failed to reach the Eastern Conference Finals as they were eliminated by the Miami Heat.

