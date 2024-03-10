“Beals kids wish they were deuce”: Phoenix beatdown despite Kevin Durant’s 45-point has NBA fans berating Suns

Despite Kevin Durant's brilliance and Bradley Beal's timely contribution, the Phoenix Suns were slammed by fans on social media following their 107-117 defeat to the Boston Celtics at Footprint Center on Saturday. Durant's 45-point onslaught wasn't enough to see the side through as Phoenix's next best came from Beal's 25 points.

With Devin Booker ruled out due to a right ankle sprain, the short-handed Suns were left lacking quality play on both ends of the floor. The loss saw fans vent their frustrations out when they saw Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum stop for a picture with Beal's kids after the game.

You can view the wholesome clip below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fan responses trickled in when the Suns' supporters faulted Durant's teammates.

"Beals kids wish they were deuce," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"His teammates s*ck tho. Bradley Beal is awful, "another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Durant's 45-point performance came under some scrutiny as well

Durant's 45 points came off 18-of-26 shooting from the field. He was 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and his evening was coupled with 10 rebounds and six assists. Beal had 25 points with four assists to his name. Jusuf Nurkic had 11 points and as many boards. The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum (29 points) and Jaylen Brown (27 points). Jrue Holiday had 15 points.

Beal has played 34 games this season with back and hamstring issues limiting his presence on the floor. The guard who was acquired by the Suns last summer averages 18.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

Kevin Durant makes history during Suns vs Celtics matchup

While the Suns had a forgettable evening on Saturday, Kevin Durant made history when he surpassed Jason Kidd (1,988) for 16th on the all-time 3-pointers list. The next player for the forward to pass will be his teammate Eric Gordon (2,003).

Durant has been on a tear this season and is among the best 10 players in the NBA. This season the 'Slim Reaper' is averaging 28.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 42.3% from downtown in 57 games.

With their latest loss, the Suns dropped to 37-27 in 64 games, and are placed seventh in the Western Conference. Up next, they hit the road for a four-game trip starting with a contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They face the Celtics again on March 14 at the TD Garden in Boston. They end that four-game run with a marquee matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum.