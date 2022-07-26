“Bean tryna get his stance right is too funny” - Kevin Durant reacts to a hilarious video of Kobe Bryant struggling to get his pose right at USA’s 2012 Olympics gold medal celebration

Kevin Durant retweeted a video from the USA Men's basketball team's gold medal celebration during the 2012 Olympics, featuring the late Kobe Bryant.

The squad posed for a picture, but Bryant was the only one who couldn't find his stance. Durant captioned the post and mentioned that he misses the former LA Lakers star.

"Bean tryna get his stance right is too funny. I Miss my dog everyday"

Here's the clip that Durant retweeted:

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Overtime @overtime (via playoffs.silvio/TT) This really one of the most legendary pictures ever(via playoffs.silvio/TT) This really one of the most legendary pictures ever 🔥 (via playoffs.silvio/TT) https://t.co/AWf92TVwR7 Bean tryna get his stance right is too funny. I Miss my dog everyday twitter.com/overtime/statu… Bean tryna get his stance right is too funny. I Miss my dog everyday twitter.com/overtime/statu…

The 2012 USA Men's Basketball Olympics squad was one of the best national teams ever assembled. They even drew comparisons to the 1992 Dream Team, featuring Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. The 2012 consisted of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Anthony Davis.

The Americans went undefeated en route to a second consecutive gold medal win at the Olympics. They averaged 116 points per game. Kevin Durant was the top scorer for the side as he averaged 19.5 points per contest.

Kevin Durant continues to dominate the rumor mill this offseason

Kevin Durant shook the trade market when he requested a move out of Brooklyn on June 30th. Several teams around the league showed interest in acquiring the former league MVP. However, the Brooklyn Nets' steep asking price has slowed trade talks circling their talisman.

Durant still has four years left on his current deal, giving the Nets the leverage to take their time to find a suitable package. They want a bonafide All-Star in return and contributing players, along with hefty draft compensation.

Rudy Gobert's trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves has also played a part in Durant staying on Brooklyn's roster, almost a month after his request to be traded.

The T'Wolves offered the Jazz five first-round picks, which may have increased the market price for Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets have engaged in discussions with the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.

Their talks with the Celtics were in the spotlight recently. As per NBA rumors, Boston offered a package centered around Jaylen Brown.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0… Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0…

However, the Nets declined the offer as they wanted reigning DPOY Marcus Smart, another rotation player and draft picks. Kevin Durant's injury history and age have contributed to teams not matching Brooklyn's demands.

It will be interesting to see how willing the Celtics and the other contenders in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes are.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far