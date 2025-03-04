"Beautiful inside and out": Vanessa Bryant, Meadow Walker & Ciara show love as Kobe Bryant’s daughter rocks chic all-black look at Oscars party

Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, was spotted at Vanity Fair's Oscars party on Sunday. The 22-year-old shared pictures from the event on her Instagram account. In the photographs, she was seen donning a black gown. Bryant’s look for the party inspired plenty of reactions on social media, including from her mother - Vanessa Bryant, Meadow Walker, and singer Ciara.

“Nani Boo!!😍😍😍” Ciara commented on Bryant's photos.

“Beautiful inside and out. I love you ❤️,” Vanessa Bryant wrote.

“Gorgeous!❤️,” Meadow Walker, Paul Walker's daughter, commented.

Check out their reactions below:

Vanessa Bryant, Meadow Walker, and Ciara's reaction to Natalia Bryant's Oscar party look (Image via Instagram/@NataliaBryant)

At the event, Bryant was spotted with sisters Maude and Iris Apatow, daughters of director Judd Apatow, and actor Leslie Mann. This was Natalia Bryant’s third time at an Oscars party after having attended it back in 2022 and 2023.

The Lakers legend's daughter is a film student at USC and a model. She signed with IMG Models in 2021, shortly after turning 18. Bryant has walked the ramp for Victoria’s Secret and made her runway debut for Versace at the Milan Fashion Week in September 2023.

"I’m so grateful to Donatella (Versace) and am honored that she has invited me to be a part of something so special,” Natalia Bryant told Vogue magazine before her debut. “She was just so welcoming and sweet and made me feel so comfortable. Meeting her definitely helped settle any nerves.”

Natalia Bryant keeps Kobe Bryant’s memories close to her heart

Natalia Bryant shed light on a heartwarming fact during an interview with Vogue in December 2022. Bryant revealed that she wears necklaces in memory of her late father, Kobe Bryant and her late sister, Gianna Bryant.

Natalia remembered the nickname Kobe had for her while sharing the story behind her necklaces:

"This is a necklace that says 'Slim.’ That was my nickname growing up. I was just so eency-teency. All my jerseys said Slim. I didn't grow into the jerseys until I was, like, older. So my dad would always call me Slim.”

Bryant also spoke about another necklace that she wears on a daily basis. The necklace is from the charity founded in Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant's memory.

"It says, 'Dedication makes dreams come true.' And it's a quote from my dad," Bryant said. "So, it's something that I live by."

