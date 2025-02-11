"Because his girlfriend is with us" - Brandin Podziemski hilariously reveals why he thinks $438,920 center is thriving

The emergence of Quinten Post has been one of the most positive takeaways for the Golden State Warriors from their ongoing road trip. Brandin Podziemski tried decoding the real reason behind the rookie’s latest improvements, hilariously suggesting that Post’s girlfriend has been a source of motivation.

After the Warriors' 125-111 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, Podziemski shared a lighthearted theory about Post's recent strong performances. He suggested that Post’s success might be linked to the presence of his girlfriend, Marice Aguiar, who has been traveling with the team.

NBC's Dalton Johnson took to X to share Podziemski's take on the matter:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think he's playing well because his girlfriend's with us on the trip," Podziemski said regarding Post’s improvements.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Over the past four games, Quinten Post has emerged as the preferred secondary center, overtaking Trayce Jackson-Davis as Steve Kerr's first choice to replace Kevon Looney. Justifying this change, Post has been averaging just under 18 minutes per game, contributing an impressive 12.8 points and 4 rebounds per contest during this stretch.

Post is set to earn a guaranteed salary of $438,920 this season (per Spotrac), and is starting to make a name for himself.

Brandin Podziemski is “super proud” of Quinten Post and Gui Santos

Brandin Podziemski has consistently shown admiration for the younger players on the Golden State Warriors, ensuring they receive recognition when it's deserved. Earlier in January, he praised Gui Santos and Quinten Post for their growth and hard work.

“Him (Post) and Gui (Santos), super proud of the young guys, see what they do behind the scenes and how much they work being down at Santa Cruz (G-League). And with us, you know, I'm glad that they're getting their shine because they deserve it,” Podziemski said in a late-January postgame press conference.

While perhaps unrelated, following Brandin Podziemski’s remarks, Post experienced a noticeable uptick in his performance. Over his next nine games, he averaged 9.0 points and 4.2 rebounds, establishing himself as a valuable contributor to the Warriors’ rotation. Post looks set to be one to keep an eye on as he continues to develop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.