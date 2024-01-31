"Because he’s strong": Ron Artest explains clairvoyant take on LeBron James breaking the scoring record 11 years prior

Over a decade before LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer, Ron Artest saw it coming. The longtime forward recently opened up on what made him make that bold prediction all those years ago.

Recently, Artest sat down with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina to discuss a wide range of topics. Among the things brought up was statement he made about LeBron breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record in 2012.

Artest always knew that LeBron would have a long career because his physical gifts were different than other superstars.

"LeBron has way more skills than me. I said he would definitely break his record because he’s strong. It doesn’t take him a lot of effort," Artest said. "He’s doing this easily. It’s not like people are grabbing him and holding him back. No, they bounce off of him."

Artest entered the NBA a little before LeBron James but still faced off against him for over a decade. The former Defensive Player of the Year enjoyed a 17-year career that ended in 2017 after a short stint with the LA Lakers.

Artest is still around the game of basketball, spending a few years as an assistant coach for the Lakers' G-League affiliate.

Ron Artest believes LeBron James could play at least five more seasons in the NBA

Earlier this year, LeBron James turned 39. Now in his 21st season, the LA Lakers forward is still a high-impact player in the league. Many have waited for Father Time to catch up to him, but it hasn't happened yet.

When Ron Artest was discussing LeBron and his physical nature, he spoke on his longevity. While he agreed that his game would have to change a bit, he feels LeBron could play at least another five seasons in the NBA.

"He can do this for another five years easily. He could play a quarter-century if he wants to," Artest continued. "He may have to play differently at year 24 or 25, but it would be fun and new for him.”

This season, LeBron James is averaging 24.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists. As he was recently named to his 20th All-Star team, the four-time MVP is more than capable of performing at a high level.

Players have made it to their 21st season in the past, but none have been as impactful as LeBron. This level of longevity is something no player in the history of the sport has achieved.

LeBron was asked about that earlier in the season. He said that he wants to hand Father Time his first loss.

Regarding LeBron hanging it up for good, Artest could be right again, that he's not done yet. Over the last year, the Lakers star has made it clear that he wants to play alongside both his sons in the NBA.

