"Because he’s white and has nice hair?": NBA fans hilariously react to Lakers reportedly banking on JJ Redick's 'Pat Riley-like' coaching potential

Following another disappointing finish in the NBA Playoffs, the LA Lakers are heading into next season with a different face in the head coach position. One of the candidates on their list is former Clippers guard J.J. Redick.

Interestingly, The Athletic's Jovan Buha and Shams Charania reported that Redick is viewed as having coaching potential similar to Pat Riley, which NBA fans are not too sold on.

Not much needs to be said about Riley when it comes to his reputation and accomplishments, especially with his five NBA championships as a head coach in the league back then.

However, the comparison made between him and Redick is an interesting one, considering the podcast host has not dabbled his hands yet in coaching a professional or collegiate team.

"The Lakers are infatuated with Redick's potential," Buha and Charania said, "according to league sources, viewing him as Pat Riley-like coaching prospect who could both help the franchise in the short term and lead it for years."

Fans had hilarious reactions to this update and the Pat Riley comparison for JJ Redick.

"Because he's white and has nice hair?"

The Athletic's report was shared by NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) on X, which garnered several reactions from NBA fans.

Additionally, X user Adam (@CelticsAdam34) questioned the foundation of the comparison made when JJ Redick does not have a coaching resume to his name yet.

"He hasn't had any experience yet, how can you even tell?" the fan asked.

Meanwhile, X user (@305jess_) agreed that possibly hiring Redick is a risk but highlighted the potential he sees in him to step up to the challenge.

"I'm for sure in the minority with this, but I kind of see it. Certainly a risk, but JJ's got potential," the fan posted.

Moreover, X user (@10whop) wondered how the consensus would be if JJ Redick excelled at the position.

"I'm not saying the Lakers right, but if he comes in and does his job, what will we say then?" the fan asked.

X user D (@SportzNut617), on the other hand, argued that Redick should at least receive a chance to prove himself before all the criticisms are handed out.

"Yeah he would definitely crush it. I don't know if I'd like him with the Lakers though, but he definitely deserves the chance and he'll be a damn good coach for sure," the fan posted.

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen which candidate will the Lakers run with, since they still have Sam Cassell and James Borrego to consider.

NBA insider reported that JJ Redick is being looked at as the front-runner to land the Lakers' head coaching job

Aside from the 17 seasons he played in the league, JJ Redick has gained further traction with his "The Old Man & The Three" podcast. It featured concise and detailed NBA commentary that led to the current collaboration with four-time NBA Champion LeBron James for the "Mind The Game" podcast.

Interestingly, Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike reported that the league views JJ Redick as the front-runner to secure the head coach position.

"But despite what the Lakers are saying," Woike said, "many around the league view Redick as the favorite and offered varying levels of approval."

As of now, The Athletic's Shams Charania revealed that the LA Lakers have started conducting meetings with their head coach candidates in preparation for next season.