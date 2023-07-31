"Because mailman didn't deliver" - Karl Malone cheered by UFC crowd in Utah has NBA fans roasting him

Karl Malone was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010, his first year of eligibility. The long-time Utah Jazz superstar is considered one of the greatest power forwards of all-time, however, his off-the-court transgressions have damaged his legacy amongst NBA fans.

'The Mailman' was present at UFC 291, which took place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, to watch the celebratory 'BMF' title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. While he was met with perhaps the loudest cheers of the night, Twitter user @Troydan falsely tweeted:

"Yo they just put Hall of Famer Karl Malone on the UFC screen wtf. Crowd let out a sea of boos and its in Utah? Does anybody know why they would boo the mailman in his home town?"

Fans responded to the tweet offering plenty of reasons for Malone being 'booed'. @DannyKi71593406 stated:

"Because mailman didn’t Deliver!!!"

@VaughnFry suggested that it could be due to him leaving the Utah Jazz for the Los Angeles Lakers without bringing a title to Utah:

"No chip. Left to the Lakers and lost a third Finals."

@DaReelSebas gave the answer that likely would have been the cause if booing, if the fight were not in Utah:

"Impregnated a 13 year old girl"

@jodaehlin stated:

"I can think of 13 reasons why"

@AllThings_Hoops correctly pointed out that Malone received plenty of cheers and was not booed:

"Lol they didn’t, big cheer actually but good job getting your likes and comments by trying to act like you don’t know what you’re doing here."

@Pleed13 shared a picture of former NFL offensive tackle Demetress Bell, stating:

"This is Karl Malone’s 39 year old son, Demetress Bell. His mother is Gloria Bell, aged 52. You do the math 😶‍🌫️"

How did Karl Malone perform in his NBA career?

While Karl Malone's legacy has been damaged, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer had a legendary career on the court. In 19 seasons, he averaged 25.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field.

Malone, who retired as the second-leading scorer in NBA history, won two MVP awards while being named to 14 All-Star Teams, 14 All-NBA Teams and four All-Defensive Teams. He was also named to the 50th and 75th NBA Anniversary Team.

