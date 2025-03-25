"Because they’re a lottery team without him" - NBA fans stunned as Jimmy Butler's Miami return game costs more than Heat’s next 5 games combined

Jimmy Butler returned to Miami for the first time after being traded to the Golden State Warriors. The Heat hosted the Warriors on Tuesday, which was a highly anticipated matchup given all the drama attached to it. What made this matchup more interesting is the fact that the tickets for the Miami versus Golden State Game were triple the standard price.

Tickets usually go for $15 to $3,000, depending on which team the Heat faces and where a fan decides to sit. However, for Butler's return to Miami, the starting price point for tickets was $50 and more.

Fans on social media were flabbergasted by how much the Miami Heat is charging for their matchup against Butler. Here's what some fans had to say on X, formerly Twitter.

"Because they’re a lottery team without him," one fan commented.

"the Heat are a G League team without him," another added.

Here are other reactions on X:

"He’s not even playing at all star level anymore. But I get it’s a some haterd between both teams," one said.

"It’s also because they thought Steph was playing let’s not be too naive," another said.

"We do gotta start talking about his attitude issues and leaving teams one after the other," another said.

"No s**t he was the best player we had since Wade," another said.

Jimmy Butler's former teammate drops honest reactions on his return

Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler's teammate with the Miami Heat for five and a half seasons, expressed his thoughts on his return on Tuesday. Given how Butler made his exit, there's likely going to be a lot of tension in the Kaseya Center.

During an interview with reporters after his shootaround prior to their game on Tuesday, Herro said Butler's return isn't as impactful as everyone makes it out to be.

"I mean, I'm not interested, but I'm sure other people are," Herro said. "It'll be fun for the fans, I'm sure, to see Jimmy come back, get his name know, introduced in a different starting lineup. It'll be fun for sure. It's another game for us, as I'm sure it is for them. We just got to continue to worry about ourselves."

The Heat will give it their all against Butler. With Miami defending their home court, it'll likely be a statement game for them.

