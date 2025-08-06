"Because he didn't trade him": Warriors fans in shambles as Draymond Green calls Mike Dunleavy Jr. "amazing" amid dead silent offseason 

Draymond Green defended "amazing" Mike Dunleavy Jr. from critics amid the Warriors' General Manager staying put this offseason. The Warriors have stayed out because of Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency, reportedly standing their ground on multiple fronts.

Ad

Golden State's been unwilling to match Kuminga's sky-high asking price. The Warriors are only willing to offer him a two-year $45 million contract, but with the demand that he forgo a mandatory no-trade clause and player option at the end of the second year.

The Warriors have had opportunities to sign-and-trade the former lottery pick. However, the offers from interested teams, the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, haven't been satisfying. Dunleavy and his team reportedly want at least one first-round pick, good rotation players, and no bad contracts.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a Q&A on Instagram's Threads app on July 30, Green addressed a fan's query on whether he and Steph Curry were on board with how Dunleavy has handled business. While most of the fan base is agitated about the silence, Green hailed Dunleavy, saying:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"He's been amazing. The job is so much bigger than you all see."

Draymond Green's reply to a fan on Mike Dunleavy Jr.

Warriors fans weren't happy with Green's response as they felt most teams improved, and Golden State's been in the same spot it was when the season ended. Here's how the fan base reacted to Green's reply:

Ad

Marc² @mgsquared @30problemz Well because he didn’t trade him. Terrible.

Ad

Another taunted Green, recalling his desire to join the Warriors' front office one day:

30 needs a roster @30_Merchant “I really would like a FO or coaching Job with the warriors when I retire”

Ad

Curry Flurry 😈 @babyfacedubs Doing well? Draymond is dumb

Ad

Mfer Millionaire @mfermillionaire @30problemz Draymond just doesn't want to get traded when that has been the obvious choice for the last 3 years, I stead they lost Wiggins poole and now kuminga. For Dray

Ad

warriors24seven @warriors24seven Tbh, for draymond ending his career as a warriors prob means more than winning a fifth in terms of his own legacy. So I get why he’s doing this. He prob has a position lined up later too.

Ad

Latest on Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga continuing their marriage to begin the season remains the likely outcome. While Kuminga wants out and there's trade interest, the Warriors are holding out for max returns and won't settle for less. They hold the leverage in the conversations because Kuminga is a restricted free agent.

According to the latest rumors from insider Brett Siegel, Kuminga is open to joining the Suns or Kings, with a chance to be a meaningful contributor as a starter. However, the Warriors haven't budged despite two offers being tabled from the Kings. The Suns also presented multiple iterations, but none impressed Golden State.

Another situation that has emerged is Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly staying non-committal to the Bucks. Kuminga would be an ideal facilitator in that trade if it comes down to it. For now, the Warriors want him back on a two-year $45 million deal to keep control of his future ahead of the 2026 trade deadline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.