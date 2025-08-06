"Because he didn't trade him": Warriors fans in shambles as Draymond Green calls Mike Dunleavy Jr. "amazing" amid dead silent offseason 

Draymond Green defended "amazing" Mike Dunleavy Jr. from critics amid the Warriors' General Manager staying put this offseason. The Warriors have stayed out because of Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency, reportedly standing their ground on multiple fronts.
Golden State's been unwilling to match Kuminga's sky-high asking price. The Warriors are only willing to offer him a two-year $45 million contract, but with the demand that he forgo a mandatory no-trade clause and player option at the end of the second year.
The Warriors have had opportunities to sign-and-trade the former lottery pick. However, the offers from interested teams, the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, haven't been satisfying. Dunleavy and his team reportedly want at least one first-round pick, good rotation players, and no bad contracts.
In a Q&A on Instagram's Threads app on July 30, Green addressed a fan's query on whether he and Steph Curry were on board with how Dunleavy has handled business. While most of the fan base is agitated about the silence, Green hailed Dunleavy, saying:
"He's been amazing. The job is so much bigger than you all see."
Warriors fans weren't happy with Green's response as they felt most teams improved, and Golden State's been in the same spot it was when the season ended. Here's how the fan base reacted to Green's reply:
Another taunted Green, recalling his desire to join the Warriors' front office one day:
Latest on Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga continuing their marriage to begin the season remains the likely outcome. While Kuminga wants out and there's trade interest, the Warriors are holding out for max returns and won't settle for less. They hold the leverage in the conversations because Kuminga is a restricted free agent.
According to the latest rumors from insider Brett Siegel, Kuminga is open to joining the Suns or Kings, with a chance to be a meaningful contributor as a starter. However, the Warriors haven't budged despite two offers being tabled from the Kings. The Suns also presented multiple iterations, but none impressed Golden State.
Another situation that has emerged is Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly staying non-committal to the Bucks. Kuminga would be an ideal facilitator in that trade if it comes down to it. For now, the Warriors want him back on a two-year $45 million deal to keep control of his future ahead of the 2026 trade deadline.
