"Because they traded Jrue away" - Draymond Green echoes Joel Embiid's dig at Bucks paving way for Celtics' 18th NBA title

Draymond Green responded to a question posted by 76ers star Joel Embiid that was brought upon by last night's 106-99 victory by the Boston Celtics over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3. The 2023 MVP questioned if the Milwaukee Bucks handed the NBA championship to the Celtics with the move involving Jrue Holiday in exchange for Damian Lillard.

Holiday was an important piece to the Bucks' championship run back in 2021. He brought an incredible level of defensive tenacity and timely shotmaking. However, after two straight postseasons of disappointing losses, the team's front office decided to head in a different direction.

The Warriors forward responded to the question through his "The Draymond Green Show" podcast which The Volume Sports shared on X.

"The answer to Joel's question is yes," Green said, "they actually did. "Because they traded Jrue away and like I just think even in that trade like you got to find and do all you can to keep Jrue. Because Jrue can guard bigger so Jrue can play off the ball or on the ball like there's no fit mismatch with Jrue and Dame."

There's no denying the disparity in offensive skillset when it comes to Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday. However, Holiday is considered to be one of the most versatile players in the league because of what he can bring at both ends of the court.

Following Boston's 105-98 victory on Game 2, Holiday described himself as a "utility player" who can morph into anything his team asks of him.

Draymond Green defends the Boston Celtics' path to the 2024 NBA Finals

During his podcast episode last May 30, Draymond Green came to the defense of the Boston Celtics amid all the narratives about the team playing through an easy path to the 2024 NBA Finals.

"If I'm honest, I don't ever think the East is that tough," Green said, "but I've also made it to an NBA Finals and lost no games along the way, and no one would say our road wasn't tough enough, so don't give me that, 'The Boston Celtics' road isn't tough enough."

As the team continues to inch closer to achieving Banner 18, critics have pointed to the team running through a Jimmy Butler-less Heat, a Donovan Mitchell-less Cavaliers, and a Tyrese Haliburton-less Pacers.

However, Green pointed out that the Celtics continue to handle their business and have only lost two games so far this postseason run.

With four NBA titles under his resume, Draymond Green has gone through various playoff runs with different implications and scenarios from a matchup perspective. It hasn't slowed him down alongside his Golden State Warriors teammates in accomplishing their main goal at the end of the road.