"Becoming one of the biggest farmers ever": Kyrie Irving commits himself to changing the world with powerful act

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 29, 2025 04:19 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets - Source: Imagn
Kyrie Irving’s total earnings playing in the NBA are among the most lucrative in league history. Before the 2025-26 season, the point guard had amassed over $311 million, per Spotrac. Irving, who also owns multiple ventures and brand endorsements, plans to pay forward his blessings after retirement.

While streaming on Twitch on Thursday, Irving had this to say about what he wants to do to give back to the community:

“I’m building towards becoming one of the biggest farmers ever. … I want to be able to supply food and groceries to the world in the best way I can and create small, holistic villages where people can retire. … I’m more into agriculture than other things, too.”
Kyrie Irving, the philanthropist, is well regarded. One of his most well-known projects was helping construct a solar powered water plant in Rohal, Pakistan. Irving’s support reportedly allowed over 1,000 villagers to have free, clean drinking water.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar often uses GoFundMe to support people in need. Former NBA player and podcaster Stephen Jackson said in 2021 that Irving bought a home for the family of the late George Floyd.

Kyrie Irving does not intend to stop even if his basketball career ends. He has an even more ambitious plan to provide food and other necessities for villages.

Kendrick Perkins offers to teach Kyrie Irving farming lessons

Kendrick Perkins and Kyrie Irving both played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, but their careers never overlapped. Perkins, though, expressed his readiness to help the mercurial point guard with his farming philanthropy in the future.

In the “Road Trippin” podcast with co-hosts Channing Frye and Allie Clifton, Perkins said:

“Now, if you wanna learn how to farm, just come holler at me! I'll show him how to grow cucumbers, tomatoes. I'll show him how to kill a chicken in 30 minutes and have it ready to cook.”

Irving is dealing with an ACL injury that could cost him more than half of next season. Still, he is only 33 years old and under contract with the Dallas Mavericks until at least the 2026-27 season.

The farming lessons Perkins offered to Irving might have to wait until the point guard hangs up his jersey.

Michael Macasero

Edited by Michael Macasero
