"Been eating them lemon peppers with that ranch dressing": $150,000,000 rapper hilariously references Luka Doncic while discussing his Wingstop empire

Luka Doncic was the centerpiece of arguably one of the biggest trades in NBA history, shocking the basketball world when he was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the LA Lakers. One of the reasons why the superstar was traded was his inconsistent diet, according to Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison.

Rick Ross joked about the situation, saying his company could have played a role. Ross is a well-known rapper and businessman, and he is the mind behind Wingstop, an extremely popular restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings.

Ross, who carries a net worth of $150 million per Celebrity Net Worth, makes appearances in the sports world every now and then, performing at NBA and WNBA games. His latest comments focused on the newest Lakers star.

Ross appeared on Thursday's "Nightcap," a podcast hosted by former NFL players Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, who both work in sports media with ESPN. When discussing the potential growth of his businesses, Ross joked that his restaurant might have been a factor in Doncic's exit from Dallas.

"I'm gonna tell you, that's what Luka been doing," Ross said (Timestamp: 32:45). "Luka done got 'round some right homies, he been eating them lemon peppers with that ranch dressing."

There's no way to prove that Doncic was visiting Ross' business before he was traded from the Mavericks, but his joke about the superstar's eating habits hit home as new information was released on the trade.

Multiple sources, including ESPN's Dave McMenamin, reported that Doncic's diet and conditioning didn't meet the team's standards, resulting in the blockbuster trade.

Since arriving in LA, Luka Doncic has been picky about his food

Luka Doncic's diet and off-the-court habits have become a topic in the NBA world as fans recover from the trade, but Doncic might still feel bothered by the fixation on his diet. After the LA Lakers defeated the LA Clippers on his 26th birthday, Doncic turned down a cake given to him by his Lakers teammates as they celebrated in the locker room.

Doncic's conditioning and offseason habits have been a focal point when talking about how the superstar looks heading into each season, but after he was traded, experts took a deeper dive.

Nico Harrison said that the Mavericks were concerned about tying so much of their future to a player who could become prone to injuries due to his lack of fitness, using that as reasoning behind the deal.

Since joining the Lakers, Luka Doncic has shown no signs of physical problems as he settles in with his new team. He is averaging 23.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists in 33.1 minutes per game as a Laker, leading the team to the second seed in the Western Conference alongside NBA legend LeBron James.

