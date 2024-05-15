"Been playing 2k my whole life": Jamal Murray drops wholesome reacts upon announcement of being selected as season 7's athlete

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray was recently named the featured athlete for season 7 of NBA 2k24. The game runs 'seasons' that span over a period of several weeks with various challenges and unlockable items for players. While the NBA postseason is in full swing as the Denver Nuggets continue to pursue another NBA title, NBA 2k24's season 7 is just getting started.

So far, little has been shared about season 7 of NBA 2k24; however, on Tuesday, NBA 2k shared some big news on social media. In addition to dropping a picture of Jamal Murray to get players excited about season 7, the company also indicated that they would be releasing info on the latest season on May 15.

Details about season 7 are still unknown, but in the meantime, Jamal Murray shared his thoughts on the situation. He explained to media members that he has been a lifelong NBA 2k fan and he finds it remarkable to be featured in the game.

"I've been playing 2k my whole life, I think since I played the one with Iverson on it. I forget which one it was. It was either one or three. And one of my favorites was 2k5 with Ben Wallace. 2k11, 2k13. You know,

"I can go down the line, but as a game, I've been playing for a long time and Yeah, it's just cool to see yourself ... It's a lot of fun to That's obviously a blessing in a sort of a dream come true, if that makes sense."

Looking at Jamal Murray's NBA 2k rating over the years

As Jamal Murray indicated while speaking with media members, when a player gets to the NBA, everyone assumes they play with themselves in the NBA 2k games. In the case of the Denver Nuggets star, that is in fact the case.

Murray explained that he loves to use his own character model when playing 2k, and has been doing so for quite a long time now. Of course, over the years, his NBA 2k rating has continued to climb in correlation with his stellar play on the court.

This year, following his and the team's championship last season, Murray boasts his highest rating ever on NBA 2K24, standing at an impressive 88 overall. The number marked one of the biggest jumps Murray's overall rating has made since entering the league, beating out his 2k23 overall by four full points.

Check out the complete breakdown of Jamal Murray's NBA 2k ratings below:

Season Overall Rating 2023-24 88 2022-23 84 2021-22 85 2020-21 85 2019-20 84 2018-19 81 2017-18 77 2016-17 75

Considering Murray wound up averaging 21.2 points per game this season, a number that ties his career high from the 2020-21 season. Should Murray and the Denver Nuggets wind up going back-to-back in the NBA Finals, he could wind up seeing his overall crack 90 when NBA 2k25 comes out.