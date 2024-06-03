"Been at it since they got eliminated"- NBA fans mock Kevin Durant after alleged sighting at a Las Vegas club 

Kevin Durant had his season cut short by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opening round of the playoffs. Since then the Phoenix Suns star has barely been seen, although he was spotted once attending a Phoenix Mercury game to show support for the WNBA. This time, KD has been spotted in a club and his actions are going viral.

The two-time NBA champion was caught doing jump shots in the club. A fan uploaded an image and a video of the Suns star doing jump shots in a packed club in the middle of the night incident on social media and the clip blew up. People from all over the world flooded the comments section to express their views on the big man's actions.

One fan trolled the Suns' star for his out-of-place actions and blamed his elimination from the post-season for it.

"he’s been at it since they got eliminated"

Surprised by KD's actions, other fans quickly joined the trolling train as well.

"Basketball really this n**a whole life, he def gonna be one of those players who dont know when it’s time to hang it up," @KingDiaws said.

"That one friend who swear he’s a baller," @mgaitan_214 said.

The trolling comments were present under the video post as well.

"nah a triple threat size up in the club is diabolical," @justonbrosemer said.

"This n***a never getting a wife and family at this point," @backendoc said.

"Some told him "shooters shoot" and he took it literally."

Kevin Durant is one of the best players of this generation and he deserves some time off from hooping for sure. However, after this incident, the 6-foot-11 would probably refrain from pulling out hooping moves on a dance floor.

Kevin Durant to feature in USA Dream Team alongside LeBron James and Stephen Curry

After the NBA Finals are over, all eyes will be fixed on the upcoming Paris Olympics. Team USA looks especially strong this year, as the dream trio of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and LeBron James is finally set to play together for the first time.

Kevin Durant was named to the final 12-man roster earlier in the year alongside some of the best players from the league. This will be the fourth time Durant will be appearing in the Olympics representing his national team. He is a three-time gold medalist winning the honor in all of his three appearances for Team USA in 2012, 2016, and 2020.