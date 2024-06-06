"Been skipping" - Steph Curry joins Draymond Green to brutally mock Skip Bayless' 'Undisputed' relevance

Steph Curry has joined teammate Draymond Green in mocking Skip Bayless amid the analysts' feud with the former Defensive Player of the Year. Green is "skipping" Bayless' challenge to have a debate on "Undisputed," a show that the Warriors forward called "dead."

In a post on his YouTube show's official Instagram account, Green shared Curry's comment on the initial post responding to Bayless.

"Been skipping," Curry wrote.

But what happened between Draymond Green and Skip Bayless? Green took a shot at Bayless in his appearance on "The Big Podcast" with Shaquille O'Neal, describing "Undisputed" as a dying show.

Bayless responded by calling Green the "dirtiest player in NBA history" and bragging that he'll be "making him eat off the palm of his hand" if he comes to his show. However, the four-time NBA champion doesn't want to waste his energy and time to appear on "Undisputed."

Here's what Green said toward the end of the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show":

"I am not coming on your show Skip. I'm gonna keep skipping past you just like everyone else skipped on you. Because that show is dead. No one wants to hear you talk anymore. In the words of Richard Sherman, I am better than you. I'm better than you at life. Skippin Skip. That's a wrap."

Green would then show off a couple of his rings and other career accomplishments. He's a dear friend of LeBron James, who has been the target of Bayless' rants over the years. James has never responded to Bayless, but he sure liked what he saw from Green.

Draymond Green predicts winner of 2024 NBA Finals

Draymond Green had a very busy offseason despite the Golden State Warriors' failure to make it past the NBA Play-In Tournament. Green worked on "Inside the NBA" on TNT, fulfilling his contract with the network. He had mixed reviews for his recent stint, wherein he took shots at Rudy Gobert every time he had the opportunity.

Fans were also unhappy that TNT brought Green considering the four members of the crew were present. They want the dynamic to remain intact since "Inside the NBA" will be ending after next season when their contract with the NBA expires.

Nevertheless, Green has his popular YouTube show and he recently discussed the NBA Finals matchup between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. The four-time champion has the resume to speak about the matter and predicted that the Mavs will eventually pull it off.

"I just ultimately think Dallas is going to get the job done. They're on a magical run, they got all the pieces," Green said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]