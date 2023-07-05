Before Miami Heat trade demand, Damian Lillard picked Giannis Antetokounmpo as one guy to win a championship with

Damian Lillard has asked for a trade out of the Portland Trail Blazers after 11 long years. Fans and critics are extremely happy with this trade request as they want to see Lillard on a team that they see as a true contender.
A few months ago, a fan asked Lillard to pick a player to help him win a championship. Here's the 32-year-old's response to the question at the four-minute mark in the video:
"I would pick Giannis [Antetokounmpo]."
Lillard clearly expressed his interest in playing with Giannis Antetokounmpo. He also tweeted about the same in 2022.
It has been over a year since Lillard's first response and the two players seem to be on good terms and appreciative of each other's games.
Giannis Antetokounmpo picked Damian Lillard as the first pick in the 2023 NBA All-Star Draft
In the 2023 NBA All-Star game, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named the captains. James had the most votes and would pick first amongst the starters, while Giannis would pick first from the reserves.
This year, the NBA reversed the order and had the captains pick from reserves first, which gave Giannis the first pick.
With the first pick in the 2023 NBA All-Star Draft, Giannis Antetokounmpo picked Damian Lillard.
This might have come as a shock to some because Antetokounmpo's teammate Jrue Holiday was also on the reserves. Giannis did end up picking Holiday but as the third pick.
Fan reactions to Damian Lillard being linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo
When Damian Lillard chose Giannis Antetokounmpo as the player he would like to win a championship with, excited fans started speculating on Twitter.
Let's look at some of the best Twitter reactions.
Fans were ready to see Lillard playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. They were even suggesting what trade package would work to bring Damian Lillard to the Bucks.
Another fan was seen giving advice to Lillard about how his current team, Portland, was not the right place for his talent to grow. The fan commented on Lillard's loyalty but stated that it was working against him.
Fans did not stop at Giannis Antetokounmpo though. One of the fans was upset that Lillard did not pick LeBron James.
The fan reactions make it clear that they would absolutely love and cherish a Lillard and Antetokounmpo pairing. The pairing indeed could make one of the best duos in the NBA and help Lillard win his first NBA title.
