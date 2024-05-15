"Before the Raptors is kinda Crzy" — Fans react to Brooklyn Nets' stunning announcement to retire Vince Carter's jersey

When one thinks of high-flying thunderous dunks, Vince Carter easily comes to mind. Following his 22 seasons in the NBA, the Brooklyn Nets announced on Wednesday that they will be raising his No. 15 jersey to the rafters next season. The announcement surprised NBA fans, as they were expecting the Toronto Raptors to do it first, considering that he started his career there.

Posted by the Brooklyn Nets' X/Twitter page, the franchise surprised Vince Carter following his induction into the 2024 Hall of Fame class. It was a tribute video that included his reaction to some of his most iconic moments wearing the Nets jersey and a special commemoration video from franchise legend Jason Kidd.

Following the post, several NBA fans shared their reactions on X:

Meanwhile, X user Mighty Matt (@HskrsStarsBucs) praised Vince Carter for a deserving award, following the career he had.

"The greatest dunker of all time. Well deserved," the fan posted.

X user Up To The Minutes Fantasy (@UpToTheMinuteFF), on the other hand, requested that Carter come back to the Nets due to their subpar play as of late.

"Can he come out of retirement. We need him. This team actually sucks," the fan posted.

Additionally, X user Bryan Jones (@bryanjjones) pointed out the nonchalant nature of the Toronto Raptors franchise when it comes to celebrating Vince Carter.

"The Raptors just sitting back letting the Nets retire Vince's #15 jersey before them feels wrong," the fan posted.

Moreover, X user ChrisMD (@chrisrich316) argued that he thinks of something else when it comes to the eight-time NBA All-Star.

"I definitely don't think of the Nets when I think of Vince Carter," the fan posted.

Looking over his career and what he did for the Toronto Raptors franchise, it is interesting that the second team Carter played for wanted to commemorate him before the organization that drafted him.

With how much popularity he garnered wearing a Raptors jersey — from dropping 50 points in a playoff game against Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers to mesmerizing the Oakland crowd in the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest — his highlight moments are filled during his time in Toronto.

Despite not delivering an NBA championship to the city, his legacy remains intact.

How did Vince Carter's career play out with the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets?

Back in the 1998 NBA Draft, Vince Carter was selected fifth overall by the Golden State Warriors. He was then traded to the Toronto Raptors for Antawn Jamison, who ended up being selected fourth overall. Carter would go on to establish a strong reputation with the Raptors as the cornerstone of the franchise.

He lasted seven seasons playing for Toronto, where he averaged 33.3 points (44.6% shooting, including 38.3% from three-point range), 5.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Additionally, he started to make his mark as one of the NBA's premier dunkers when he put on an electric performance at the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. From putting the ball between the legs to throwing down each dunk with force and creativity, Vince Carter's name was stapled.

Additionally, Carter was able to lead the Toronto Raptors to two playoff appearances (2000 and 2001). In the team's second postseason outing during his era, the Raptors went as far as Game 7 of the second round in a matchup against Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers. They had their chances to advance but ultimately came up short of the efforts of the 2001 MVP.

Following his final stint with the organization during the 2004-05 season, Vince Carter was traded to the New Jersey Nets, now known as the Brooklyn Nets.

The deal that transpired was considered a head-scratcher due to the package Toronto received. In exchange for one of the best players in the league at the time, they received Eric Williams, Aaron Williams, Alonzo Mourning and two first-round draft picks.

During his time playing for the Nets, Carter put up 33.1 points (44.7% shooting, including 37.0% from beyond the arc), 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for five seasons.

He was still an athletic guard who could get his buckets whenever he wanted, but he grew more as a playmaker with the Nets, while also refining his shotmaking efficiency.

He was a major contributor in three playoff appearances for the Nets, where he showcased his knowledge and experience of the game on the biggest stage. However, the team would come up short in getting past the second round.

Despite the shortcomings, Carter still had his moments of brilliance playing for his second NBA team, which was more than enough for the Brooklyn Nets to celebrate his jersey.