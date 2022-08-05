“Being in the bubble, in that small tight-a** gym made him bigger” - Duncan Robinson says he didn't know what to do with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Miami Heat sharpshooting guard Duncan Robinson didn't know what to do with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2020 NBA bubble. The 27-year old Robinson is one of the league's elite snipers, but even with the Heat's top defense, he's not known to be a defensive threat.

In the bubble, there were a lot of basketball phenomena that wowed fans. From the Phoenix Suns' perfect 8-0 record to the Indiana Pacers' T.J. Warren's All-Star statistics, it was a sight to behold. The bubble was sort of a restart for the league after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The Heat were one of the 22 teams participating in the bubble. It was a historic season for them as a franchise as they returned to the NBA Finals after six years. During their playoff run, Miami matched up against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round. The Heat finished their series in five games, but that didn't mean that the Bucks weren't a problem.

On Robinson's podcast, "The Long Shot," he hilariously shared with former NBA players Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye how Giannis dominated the bubble.

The Long Shot @TheLongShotPod “I don’t know what you’re supposed to do with that.” 🤣



Dunc, RJ, and Channing don’t have many answers for how to stop Giannis. “I don’t know what you’re supposed to do with that.” 🤣Dunc, RJ, and Channing don’t have many answers for how to stop Giannis. https://t.co/9SU2CNyRsX

"There are certain possessions where I don't know what you're supposed to do with that," Duncan Robinson said. "And every year, he's coming back like, just a little more buffed up. ... There was something about being in the bubble, in that small – tight-a** gym – just made him bigger."

Even after all that, Miami was able to make its way to the NBA Finals that year.

Duncan Robinson needs to have a bounce-back season for the Miami Heat next season

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robionson

Duncan Robinson's journey to the NBA is like that of a fairytale. He went undrafted but found a role with the Heat, who were looking for another shooter to complement stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. After a breakout 2019-20 season, Robinson found a new home with Miami.

Additionally, during last year's offseason, the 6-foot-7 shooter made history as he signed a five-year $90 million contract. It was the most for an undrafted player.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Duncan Robinson – host of the @TheLongshotPod – has agreed to a 5-year, $90M contract to stay with the Miami Heat, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. The deal, largest ever for an undrafted player, also includes an ETO after the fourth year. Duncan Robinson – host of the @TheLongshotPod – has agreed to a 5-year, $90M contract to stay with the Miami Heat, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. The deal, largest ever for an undrafted player, also includes an ETO after the fourth year.

However, since then, his role seems to have decreased in the Heat's system. Last season, he averaged fewer minutes compared to previous seasons. It was a noticeable adjustment by Heat coach Eric Spoelstra. He favored Max Strus, who's also an undrafted player.

The difference between Robinson and Strus is that Strus can hold his own on the defensive end. Although he's not an elite defender, Strus can cover his matchup better than Robinson.

Priority Sports @PrioritySports



32 PTS // 7 REBS // 11-15 FG // 8-11 3PT FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Max Strus career-high!32 PTS // 7 REBS // 11-15 FG // 8-11 3PT FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Max Strus career-high! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥32 PTS // 7 REBS // 11-15 FG // 8-11 3PT https://t.co/MIuZFiglpG

Robinson didn't get a chance to play much during the playoffs. It may not be that much of a loss for him, however. Miami might consider trading him since he has a massive contract, but the Heat are not getting a lot in return from him.

It may only be a matter of time once the Heat decide to ship Robinson out of South Beach.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far