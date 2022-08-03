“Being defending champs, it doesn’t guarantee anything, but you have a confident sense in who you are” - Steve Kerr believes the Warriors’ "foundational 6" will be crucial in bringing the others along

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors are in high spirits after winning the 2022 NBA championship. For a team that has battled through adversity over the years, the Warriors have once again found themselves at the top of the mountain.

It was an impressive season as Golden State defeated the Boston Celtics in the finals. Golden State will now be eyeing the chance to defend its crown, a position the team is familiar with. With the majority of its roster returning, as well as some impressive additions in free agency, the team will be one of the league's tougher opponents.

Golden State hit the ground running last year, opening up with an impressive 18-2 record to start the season. In a recent interview with The Athletic's Anthony Slater, coach Steve Kerr spoke about the team's difference in mentality last year. Kerr said that because the team has its "foundational six" players returning, it allows for the team to inject youth into its rotation for the 2022-23 season.

“We had it going into last year," Kerr said. "But the difference was, a year ago, we didn’t know if we were really contenders. That’s why the 18-2 start was so big. It reinforced it. This year, being defending champs, it doesn’t guarantee anything, but you have a confident sense in who you are.

"We have our main six guys back, the foundational six that we know are going to be on the court for big minutes every night. That allows us to bring our young guys along.”

Steve Kerr and Golden State Warriors look to defend their title

The resurgence of the Warriors was one of the top NBA storylines last season. Golden State showcased its impressive ability as it awaited the January return of star sharpshooter Klay Thompson. After missing numerous two seasons with injuries, Thompson finally returned and went on to have a strong season.

Thompson eventually dusted off the rust, averaging 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 38.5% from 3-point range. With a full offseason under his belt, the veteran wing should be ready to hit the ground running next year.

It appears the Warriors should contend yet again in the Western Conference as they try to defend their title. For coach Steve Kerr, the roster looks to have plenty of depth and possibilities to make another championship run.

