"Being in an expectation pressure-filled situation, I wouldn't trade that in any day" - Ime Udoka looks back on getting rejected by multiple NBA teams before landing with Celtics

In a miraculous turn of events, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has turned them into NBA Finalists after overcoming the Miami Heat. However, his journey towards becoming a head coach wasn't easy.

In a conversation with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Udoka was quite candid when he discussed the difficulties of being a first-time head coach. He spoke about the teams that passed up on him.

When asked about how it felt to miss out on several coaching opportunities, Ime Udoka said:

"The one thing I would say is the disappointment of coming in second a few years really hurt. But if you told me I’d have to wait for Boston and get [bypassed] by some of the ones that I got beat out on, it's a no-brainer for me. I’m happy to be in Boston.”

He also followed up by revealing the teams that passed up on him in the initial stages of the process, stating:

"You really want me to tell you? Detroit, Indiana, Cleveland. I can go down the list. That was tough because I believe I was ready. But I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of an organization that’s pushing for winning and championships.

"You can be in a lot of different situations. There are only 30 teams and I get that, but to not be in a rebuild and being in an expectation, pressure-filled situation, I wouldn’t trade that in any day.”

With a 23-25 start to the season, nobody expected to see Ime Udoka lead the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals.

But after five months of dominance and a Game 7 win in the Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics find themselves on the biggest stage. This will be their first finals appearance in almost 12 years.

Led by their dynamic young core, the Celtics find themselves against the Golden State Warriors.

Ime Udoka's impact on the Boston Celtics

Ime Udoka in discussion with Marcus Smart.

As a first-time head coach, what Ime Udoka has achieved with the Boston Celtics is nothing short of spectacular. Given the rocky start the team had to the regular-season, getting the unit to coexist and harmonize has been a herculean effort that has paid off handsomely.

With the Celtics in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010, Udoka has proven his mettle as a head coach. His experience as a player and his time under the tutelage of legendary San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has paid off. The 44-year-old has turned the Celtics into a well-oiled machine.

Their offense features an incandescent duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Udoka has also transformed the Celtics' defense with the help of reigning DPOY Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III down low.

With one of the most balanced units in the league, Boston will look to win their 18th title since the inception of the NBA. With huge obstacles standing in front of them, it will be interesting to see how Udoka navigates around the schemes of Steve Kerr.

