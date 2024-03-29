"Belt 2 Wrist" - NBA fans clown Patrick Beverley for announcing return from injury vs Pelicans on his podcast

Patrick Beverley previously injured his right wrist in their last game against the OKC Thunder. Initially, his injury was diagnosed as a simple sprain. However, a torn ligament was found on his wrist, and was expected to miss the rest of the season due to a surgery he needs to undergo.

But it appears Beverley doesn't want to miss his shot at winning the championship this season as he announced he'll be playing against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night.

Fans on social media are now making fun of Patrick Beverley for making an announcement in his podcast, the "Pat Bev Pod."

Beverley was never known to be a star player so fans are hilariously roasting him for acting like one with his injury situation. Some fans made snarky remarks towards Pat Bev, while others are telling him to rest instead of forcing playing against the Pelicans.

Here's what some fans had to say on Twitter:

"Belt 2 wrist"

"We got role players planting an injury excuse for the inevitable flame out"

"Ben Simmons should take notes"

"More inspirational than the flu game tbh"

"Patrick Beverley after he saw himself on the injury report:"

"ni**a finna be shooting with one hand"

"Pat sit your a** down and heal."

"Everyone suiting up and try Harding to beat my Pels lately 🤣🤣 "

Patrick Beverley injury recap as Bucks beat Thunder

Patrick Beverley

The Milwaukee Bucks went up against the OKC Thunder on Sunday night, emerging triumphant in a 118-93 finish. Patrick Beverley played throughout the game, however, it was toward the game's conclusion when he apparently found out he hurt his right wrist. Beverley put up one point, four rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 15 minutes of play.

While Beverley was able to come up with some stops for Milwaukee, shutting down the opposition star players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo who did most of the heavy lifting. Antetokounmpo had a huge double-double outing with 30 points, 19 rebounds, four assists and one block to secure a commanding lead over OKC.

Kris Middleton provided solid support with a triple-double performance. He added 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Five other Bucks players notched up double-scoring figures on Sunday. Bobby Portis Jr., (15 points), Brook Lopez (14 points), Damian Lillard (11 points), Pat Connaughton (11 points) and Jae Crowder (10 points) all significantly contributed to come up with Milwaukee's victory.

Unfortunately, they lost their momentum after taking a double-overtime loss to the LA Lakers on Tuesday night. With Patrick Beverley returning to the lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks look forward to regaining their momentum and ultimately securing the second seed in the Eastern Conference.