“Belt to a$$”: Patrick Beverley’s all white vs all black bowl NBA showdown sparks hilarious reaction from fans

Throughout his NBA career, Patrick Beverley has never been scared to speak his mind. He recently gave a blunt response to a hypothetical matchup among basketball's top stars.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Patrick Beverley was asked about a game between the best white NBA players vs the best African American players. The veteran point guard was quick to respond, saying things would end in a blowout. When the clip made it's way to social media, he doubled-down on his take.

When breaking down what the starting lineups would look like, all of the game's top stars were mentioned. On one side, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic were leading the charge. They were matched up against a lineup featuring Joel Embiid, LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

After hearing his remarks on the topic, fans did not disagree with the veteran point guard. They also made jokes about which team would get mixed players like Steph Curry.

Is Patrick Beverley right about how this fantasy matchup would go?

Looking at all the players mentioned, it's hard to side with the team of the NBA's top white players. The main reason why things would be so lop-sided is because of the point Patrick Beverley made.

After they came up with starting lineups, the conversation shifted to guys who would come off the bench. That's where Beverley mentioned that the team of white players can't keep up. On side, Tyler Herro and Austin Reaves were mentioned. For the other team, it was players like James Harden and Russell Westbrook. It's also worth noting that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander weren't even mentioned.

Looking at these two fantasy squads, nobody would pick the top white players to come out on top. Even with guys like Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic, they don't have enough firepower to keep up with the other squad.

When Beverley isn't debating topics like this on his podcast, he is helping the Philadelphia 76ers on their quest for an NBA championship. Right now, the Sixers currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 18-8.

Beverley had a slow start for his new team, but has managed to find ways to be productive alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Through 26 games, he is averaging 4.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. His best outing came against the Boston Celtics two weeks ago when he notched a career-high 26 points.