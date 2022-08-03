"Ben called me afterwards, which I thought was great and we had a good talk" - Doc Rivers speaks out on potential reason behind Ben Simmons' untimely exit from the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers drafted Ben Simmons as their number one overall pick in the 2016 draft. Analysts expected him to lead the franchise to a championship alongside Joel Embiid. Things didn't go as planned for the Australian and the franchise.

The Sixers finished at the top of the East during the 2020-21 season. However, they failed to defeat the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs. Critics blamed Ben Simmons for the defeat. During one of the post-game interviews, Doc Rivers made a controversial remark about Ben Simmons.

From that moment on, many believed the Australian wanted a move out of the franchise. Although Rivers cleared the air around the situation, it was too late for him to change Simmons' mind. On "The VC Show," the 76ers head coach said:

"One common thing had nothing to do with why Ben wanted to leave, alright, let me just say that. It was a lot of things that has been told to me, and, publically. Now that happened long before I got there.

"What frustrated me was that I still think it shouldn't have been enough to want to leave. I just didn't, and I told Ben, and I kept telling him that, 'This is not why you want to leave a team.'"

After the end of the 2020-21 season, Ben Simmons still had four years left on his contract with the 76ers. However, he was adamant about leaving. The team wanted to keep him, but the three-time All-Star decided to sit out the season if required. Doc Rivers and even the players on the team tried to talk to Simmons, but nothing seemed to work.

Slam Studios 🏀 @slamstudios Ngl this Ben Simmons play goes crazy Ngl this Ben Simmons play goes crazy 😳🔥 https://t.co/DQCDZQf1mF

Eventually, the 76ers were able to exchange him for James Harden at the trade deadline. Rivers said:

"You work these things out. They didn't get worked out. Yeah we've had one talk; a long, long talk, Ben called me afterwards, which I thought was great, and we had a good talk, but the point was he was already leaving. Listen, I really believe, even though 99% of the people didnt, that we could made it work with Ben and Jo and the team."

Cody Mallory @RealCodyMallory What Ben Simmons biggest value will be for the Brooklyn Nets What Ben Simmons biggest value will be for the Brooklyn Nets https://t.co/J51IbzZYAw

Simmons couldn't start for the Brooklyn Nets last year due to a back injury. He has been working this offseason to return to the court.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 6 years ago today

The 76ers selected Ben Simmons with the No. 1 pick. He won Rookie Of The Year in 2018, All-Star in 2019, All-Defensive First Team & All-NBA in 2020.

6 years ago todayThe 76ers selected Ben Simmons with the No. 1 pick. He won Rookie Of The Year in 2018, All-Star in 2019, All-Defensive First Team & All-NBA in 2020. https://t.co/05zBXfU8hN

Can Ben Simmons be impactful with the Brooklyn Nets?

2022 NBA Summer League - Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are in the middle of an offseason that could change the course of the team next season. They could lose both their superstars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, they still have the return of Ben Simmons going into the 2022-23 season.

The Australian is one of the league's most elite defenders. He can guard all positions, and that makes him unique. Along with his defense, Simmons is also a great passer. His shooting has always been a concern, but the Australian knows how to make his presence felt on the court.

Jon Dowd @PaulTweetz2Much Playoff Ben Simmons is special Playoff Ben Simmons is special https://t.co/25UApbD4kc

Whether Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant remain in Brooklyn is a big question. But if they do, it will be interesting to see how they play alongside Simmons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far