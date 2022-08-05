“Ben just left the chat, he didn’t even answer the question” - NBA analyst says Ben Simmons was asked by the Nets if he was ready to play vs the Celtics, believes it led to KD’s trade request

The controversy surrounding Ben Simmons could be put to rest in the coming season. The guard is expected to make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets.

However, he has been linked as the possible reason behind Kevin Durant's trade request. Ric Bucher, an NBA analyst for Fox Sports, talked about a typical Simmons situation that was on display during the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Bucher said that during a team chat ahead of the Nets' Game 4 game against the Boston Celtics, Simmons was asked if he was going to play. But rather than respond, Bucher said the three-time All-Star left the chat. He said that KD was displeased that he was going to be playing alongside Simmons and requested a trade.

"They're having a team chat for Game 4, thinking he's going to play against the Boston Celtics," Bucher said. "And from what I'm told, they asked him, 'Are you going to play?' Ben left the chat. He didn't even answer the question. He just left the chat. KD is like, 'Is this who I'm going to be playing with?' and asked to be traded."

Simmons has yet to play in a professional game since June 20, 2021. His last appearance was with the 76ers against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the second round of the 2021 playoffs.

Will Ben Simmons ever make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets?

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets sits during the first quarter of Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17 in Boston, Massachusetts

The Ben Simmons controversy has seemingly spiraled into the offseason as he has been reported as the possible reason for Kevin Durant's trade request. The guard was expected to make his debut for the Nets in the playoffs, with coach Steve Nash suggesting he would twice – ahead of and during the playoffs.

Chris Milholen @CMilholenSB Steve Nash said Ben Simmons had a workout this morning, adding he came out of the session "positive" and had no signs of a setback. Steve Nash said Ben Simmons had a workout this morning, adding he came out of the session "positive" and had no signs of a setback.

With Durant meeting with the owner of the franchise next week, he might demand the Nets trade Simmons if he is to remain in Brooklyn. From all indications, the meeting could birth a solution that might see the Nets challenge for the title, with KD and Kyrie Irving leading the charge.

