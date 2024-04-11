Ben McLemore charges: Former Lakers' prison time and charges for first count of rape explored

NBA veteran Ben McLemore was arrested this week and arraigned on four separate charges, according to various outlets. News of the 2013 No. 7 pick's arrest was quick to circulate around the NBA community as fans clamored for details. According to various reports from outlets such as The Athletic and USA Today, McLemore was arrested for sex crimes.

The report from USA Today indicates that Ben McLemore was arrested on charges of rape, unlawful sexual penetration, and two counts of sex abuse. According to a press release sent out by the Lake Oswego Police Department, who was handling the investigation of the case, the crime occurred on Oct. 3, 2021.

At the time, McLemore was playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, which marked his final stop in the NBA before then heading overseas. Since then, the Lake Oswego Police Department in Oregon has been handling the investigation, which took longer because of McLemore's overseas play in recent years.

Back in February, a jury in Clackamas County heard evidence from the case, with Ben McLemore being indicted, and a warrant being issued for his arrest. This week, local police executed the warrant and arrested McLemore at Portland International Airport.

A statement from police officials, relayed by USA Today, praised the victim for speaking up and cooperating through the multi-year investigation process.

“We applaud the courage of the survivor to come forward and put herself through this arduous process, and we will continue to support her in any way we can.”

Looking at the charges against Ben McLemore and how much prison time he's facing

After the lengthy investigation, and arrest, Ben McLemore is now facing four felony charges that could land him in prison for quite some time. In the United States criminal justice system, felonies are broken down into various tiers with A-level felonies being categorized as more serious than C-level felonies.

The four felony charges against Ben McLemore span across the various levels. The two most serious charges, first-degree rape, and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration are both considered A-level felonies and carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

In addition to those two charges, McLemore is also facing two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, which are both considered C-level felonies. In the case of both charges, they each carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison, for a total of ten years for the two charges respectively.

All in all, McLemore could be facing significant time in prison, with fifty years on the table for all of the sentences. Despite that, those convicted of multiple crimes can be ordered to serve their sentences concurrently meaning that rather than 50 years, Ben McLemore would serve the sentences at the same time.

Depending on whether all of the sentences are served concurrently, or the C-level felonies are served after, McLemore could be looking at 20-30 years in prison. Of course, as always, those in court are always considered innocent until proven guilty.