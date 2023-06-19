Ben Sheppard NBA Draft 2023: Scouting report, age, draft entry and more

Ben Sheppard played four years for the Belmont Bruins before entering the 2023 NBA Draft. He was considered to be a second-round talent by most scouts but has slowly risen in the latest mock drafts.

Sheppard became the Bruins’ starting shooting guard entering his sophomore year. The move to put him into the starting unit helped Belmont as he pushed his average from 2.9 to 10.5 points per game. His shooting jumped from 38.6% to 47.3%.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Outstanding performance from Belmont's Ben Sheppard in his final scrimmage at the NBA draft combine. Did a little bit of everything showing his shot-making, defensive activity and feel for the game. Finished with 25 points (8/10 FG), 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals in 20 minutes. Outstanding performance from Belmont's Ben Sheppard in his final scrimmage at the NBA draft combine. Did a little bit of everything showing his shot-making, defensive activity and feel for the game. Finished with 25 points (8/10 FG), 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals in 20 minutes. https://t.co/XTurdcdqlV

The Atlanta, Georgia native averaged 18.8 points on 47.5% shooting, including an impressive 41.5% from behind the arc in his senior year. Sheppard’s efficiency, which is paired with volume (6.0 3PA) shooting, has made him an intriguing talent that has caught the eyes of NBA scouts.

Ben Sheppard thrives as a shooting guard, but he’s got good point guard and playmaking skills. Some scouts called his passing underrated but have emphasized his ability to make the right plays. He averaged 2.9 APG in his final year at Belmont.

Sheppard has the size at 6-6, length and defense to be a prototype 3-and-D player in the NBA. He quietly had a terrific season on the defensive end when he put up 1.4 steals per game. He is not the most athletic but his high basketball IQ and reading of the game have helped him become a good defender.

Jon Chepkevich @JonChep Checking in on Ben Sheppard staying loose for the upcoming NBA Draft Combine scrimmages.



Measured at 6’5 ¼” barefoot w/ a 6’7 ¾” wingspan + notched the combine’s fastest shuttle run.



Movement shooter w/ budding playmaking skills. Looks the part of a prototypical NBA two guard. Checking in on Ben Sheppard staying loose for the upcoming NBA Draft Combine scrimmages.Measured at 6’5 ¼” barefoot w/ a 6’7 ¾” wingspan + notched the combine’s fastest shuttle run.Movement shooter w/ budding playmaking skills. Looks the part of a prototypical NBA two guard. https://t.co/Y6p76u2v77

Ben Sheppard will be 22 when the season starts, but he still needs to pack more muscle to be an even better defender at the next level. Some have likened him to Tyler Herro but with better defense. If he can add more beef to his frame, he should be a solid rotational player.

Who could pick Ben Sheppard?

Ben Sheppard was mostly pegged by mock drafts around the 35th and higher spot two months before the 2023 NBA Draft. In some of the latest make-believe drafts, he has risen to as high as 19th.

The Golden State Warriors own the 19th pick in this year’s draft. If they pick Sheppard, he would be another piece Steve Kerr can make use of. The Bay Area team is expected to lose Donte DiVincenzo in free agency. Dub Nation could see Sheppard take his place.

Sheppard’s defense will not be on the same level as DiVincenzo’s. He is, however, expected to bring his lethal shooting to the Warriors’ already potent backcourt shooting. If the Warriors move Jordan Poole, the former Belmont superstar would be an even better fit.

Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass After working out for the Hawks and Jazz, Ben Sheppard is now scheduled to work out for the Pelicans (#14) and Warriors (19), per source. There has been a boom of interest in Sheppard after his tremendous NBA combine. Has moved into the first round mix and rising. After working out for the Hawks and Jazz, Ben Sheppard is now scheduled to work out for the Pelicans (#14) and Warriors (19), per source. There has been a boom of interest in Sheppard after his tremendous NBA combine. Has moved into the first round mix and rising.

The New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks and the Warriors have brought him in for a workout. A superb draft combine has him steadily going up the interest meter of several teams.

