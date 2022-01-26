“Ben Simmons actually fits better with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant” – Jalen Rose on the on-court benefits of a trade for Simmons with James Harden

The Ben Simmons trade rumors have started to grow, and with the recent news of James Harden’s discontent, the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers' trade seems too logical. ESPN analyst Jalen Rose, a former NBA player, believes the trade could be a win-win.

Before the season, Rose said this rumor could become true due to all the connections Harden already has with the 76ers. The new president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, held that position while Harden was with the Rockets. The rumor earlier in the season was a Simmons-for-Kyrie Irving swap, but that rumor quickly faded.

Rose said Simmons would be a better fit on the Nets than Harden if the trade were to happen. On his show on ESPN, "Jalen & Jacoby," Rose said:

“Ben Simmons actually fits better with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant …You wanna know why? He is going to defend multiple decisions. When you have Kyrie, and when you have James Harden, you know what you do, you lack defensively. He also gives them a playmaker that doesn’t need to shoot.”

A lot would have to go down for this trade to become even close to reality. First, the Nets would need to fall short of the NBA Finals, forcing Harden to go to greener pastures. He would then likely opt out of the last year of his contract and try to test free agency. Then, the Nets and 76ers would need to agree to set up a sign-and-trade.

It seems like wishful thinking that Simmons for Harden will be a trade happening soon, but it is possible it can happen when the season is over.

Is Rose right about the Ben Simmons fit?

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons with the ball

It is evident that James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers is a perfect fit. Joel Embiid needs a playmaker who can shoot, and Harden is one of the best in the league at both of those. How does Ben Simmons fit with the Nets, and could he make them better than if they kept Harden?

It is impossible to know what Simmons will be when he returns, but we can try to speculate based on what he has done over his short four-year career. He is a three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive team selection. Even though his lack of shooting is well documented, he is an elite playmaker, averaging 7.7 assists in his career, and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season.

If it was a perfect world, and Simmons ended up on the Nets, the immediate comparison would be the Golden State Warriors while Durant was on the team. Let’s go through the critical roster positions side by side.

Kevin Durant has been on both teams, so he would play the same role as the leading bucket-getter while also being the rim protector. Irving would take the Stephen Curry role as a player who could create and take any shot. Joe Harris could fit into the Klay Thompson mold as an elite 3-point shooter.

All these comparisons are easy and could almost be perfect matches. Even coach Steve Nash was an assistant coach on the Warriors while Durant was there.

Now, on to Simmons and the hopeful thinking that he would seamlessly become the Nets' Draymond Green. Both are great defenders who can guard all five positions while also playing the point guard role. However, the most significant difference between the two is their heart.

Green was drafted 35th overall and can name every person in front of him, and Simmons was drafted first overall and has not had to fight for anything in the NBA.

Green is the physical and emotional leader of the Warriors teams that went to five straight NBA Finals. Simmons was not physical enough to take a wide-open layup in a Game 7 in the playoffs, and when things got tough, he decided not to play this season because of criticism and the pressure of winning.

Still, Simmons could run pick and rolls and dribble handoffs with every elite shooter on the Nets. When he is off-ball, he can set back screens and run cuts into the paint to easy buckets. On defense, he would be the point of attack in the Nets' switching attack or just man up against the opposing team’s best player.

These are all the things Green does to an elite level, which is all the small things it takes to win.

